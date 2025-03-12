Bohol BM faces graft, malversation charges

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Board Member Mimi Boniel-Maglasang is facing three counts of anti-graft and corruption charges for allegedly using government funds to fuel her private vehicle.

Board Member Dionisio Joseph Balite filed the complaint against Maglasang before the Office of the Ombudsman, which found probable cause of the said complaint.

According to Balite’s 12-page complaint affidavit, the three counts of graft and corruption include: A. Violation of Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code: Malversation of Public Funds and Property; B. Violation of Section 3(a) of RA 3019: Using public funds or property for private gain; C. Grave misconduct and/or grave dishonesty.

The affidavit details that Maglasang allegedly used Fuel Withdrawal Slips issued by the Capitol to fuel her private vehicle on three occasions, presenting them to Cevic Trading, Inc., the owner and operator of a Shell Gasoline Station located at 0876 H. Zamora Street, Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City.

According to procedure, a duly accomplished Fuel Withdrawal Slip should be presented to the supplier before fuel is dispensed into a government vehicle.

The first incident occurred on April 28, 2024, when the respondent’s driver, Jhomar Tac-an, presented a Fuel Withdrawal Slip intended for a government-owned Mitsubishi Estrada with plate number SKY 366 to withdraw 54 liters of fuel. However, the respondent, through her driver, insisted that the fuel be filled into another vehicle with plate number/conduction sticker F4X075 instead of the government vehicle SKY 366.

The second incident took place on April 29, 2024, when the respondent thru another driver, Roel Caturza, presented a Fuel Withdrawal Slip intended for SKY 366 to withdraw 40 liters of fuel. Once again, the respondent insisted that the fuel be dispensed into a private vehicle instead of the government vehicle.

The third incident happened on May 5, 2024, when 60 liters of fuel were allegedly dispensed into a non-government vehicle.

Balite’s affidavit further noted that personnel from the supplier questioned the respondent as to why the fuel was being filled into a private vehicle. Maglasang allegedly explained that her government-issued vehicle was not functioning, which led her to insist that the fuel allocated for SKY 366 be used for her private vehicle.

After two months, the Ombudsman ordered the respondent to submit a counter-affidavit in response to the charges filed against her.