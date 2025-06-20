7 names surface as possible candidates for PCL president

Seven names have surfaced as possible candidates for the coveted presidency of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) in Bohol which comes with a seat in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP).

Former PCL president Councilor Gloria Gementiza of San Isidro town has previously expressed her intention to seek reelection.

Gementiza was elected president in 2022 but stepped down in 2024 as part of a term-sharing agreement with Councilor Nick Besas, who has been elected vice governor during the 2025 polls.

For the opposition, Councilor-elect Pureza Chatto of Balilihan has been floated as a possible contender who will go up against the candidate of the administration under Gov. Aris Aumentado.

Another possible candidate for the opposition is Cortes Councilor-elect Joanna Cabalit Initay.

Meanwhile, SP Member Romulo Cepedoza earlier said that his son, Paul Cepedoza who was elected as councilor in the May elections has expressed interest in the presidency.

Two municipal legislators from Sevilla were also among those reported to be seeking the top PCL post—the former Chief of Staff of the late former Vice Governor Victor Balite, Councilor-elect Glenn Rey Anino of Sevilla and Councilor-elect Richare Bucag, the town’s outgoing vice mayor.

Councilor-elect Romy Balangkig has also surfaced as a possible candidate.

Other than Chattoa nd Initay, all the possible candidate are allied with Aumentado.

Under the Local Government Code of 1991, presidents of leagues of sanggunian members of component cities and municipalities will serve as ex officio members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Following the 2025 polls, the next SP will be dominated by administration-allied lawmakers with reelected Board Member Benjie Arcamo as the lone opposition member.

It will be crucial for the faltering opposition to secure a seat in the SP. (AD)