Bohol SP holds inaugural session; chair, membership of committees approved

The members of the 30th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) officially assumed their duties as they held their inaugural session at the Capitol in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday.

Chairmanship and membership of committees were approved during the first session, which was led by the SP’s presiding officer, newly elected Vice Governor Nicanor Besas and floor leader, Board Member Tita Baja of the third district.

The SP is composed of three neophyte members, Mutya Macuno of the first district, Fernando Estavilla of the second district, and Dionisio John Balite of the third district, seven returning legislators, and three ex-officio members.

The reelected members are Lucille Lagunay and Benjie Arcamo of the first district, Jamie Villamor and Tomas Abapo, Jr. of the second district and Baja, Greg Jala and Nathaniel Binlod of the third district.

ADVERTISEMENT

As approved by the SP’s committee of the whole, the following are the chairmen and members of the legislative body’s committees:

Agriculture Chairman: Lagunay

Vice Chairman: Binlod

Members: Balite, Baja, Jala Barangay Affairs Chairman: Cepedoza

Vice Chairman: Estavilla

Members: Ancla Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction Chairman: Balite

Vice Chairman: Ancla

Members: Tirol Cooperatives, NGOs, POs & CSOs Chairman: Lagunay

Vice Chairman: Estavilla

Members: Abapo Culture & Arts Chairman: Ancla

Vice Chairman: Abapo

Members: Tirol, Balite, Lagunay Education Chairman: Binlod

Vice Chairman: Lagunay

Members: Ancla Finance, Budget & Appropriations Chairman: Cepedoza

Vice Chairman: Villamor

Members: Abapo, Binlod, Jala General Resolutions & Ordinances Chairman: Tirol

Vice Chairman: Arcamo

Members: Ancla Good Government, Justice & Human Rights Chairman: Arcamo

Vice Chairman: Villamor

Members: Abapo Government Properties, Enterprises & Related Undertakings Chairman: Jala

Vice Chairman: Binlod

Members: Estavilla Health & Public Sanitation Chairman: Cepedoza

Vice Chairman: Tirol

Members: Balite Labor & Employment Chairman: Arcamo

Vice Chairman: Ancla

Members: Garsuta Natural Resources & Environmental Protection Chairman: Villamor

Vice Chairman: Abapo

Members: Jala, Binlod, Cepedoza Peace & Order & Public Safety Chairman: Abapo

Vice Chairman: Binlod

Members: Balite Personnel & Related Policies Chairman: Abapo

Vice Chairman: Estavilla

Members: Arcamo Public Accountability Chairman: Tirol

Vice Chairman: Arcamo

Members: Lagunay Public Utilities & Franchises Chairman: Abapo

Vice Chairman: Villamor

Members: Arcamo Public Works, Highways & Related Infrastructure Chairman: Binlod

Vice Chairman: Jala

Members: Abapo Review of Municipal Ordinances & Related Issuances Chairman: Ancla

Vice Chairman: Cepedoza

Members: Estavilla Rules Chairman: Arcamo

Vice Chairman: Abapo

Members: Villamor Science & Technology Chairman: Balite

Vice Chairman: Tirol

Members: Jala Social Services Chairman: Lagunay

Vice Chairman: Baja

Members: Jala TechVoc & ICT Chairman: Jala

Vice Chairman: Balite

Members: Baja Tourism Chairman: Villamor

Vice Chairman: Lagunay

Members: Abapo, Cepedoza, Binlod Trade & Industry Chairman: Estavilla

Vice Chairman: Tirol

Members: Baja Ways & Means Chairman: Binlod

Vice Chairman: Jala

Members: Cepedoza Whole Chairperson: VG Besas

Members: All SP Members Women & Family Welfare Chairman: Baja

Vice Chairman: Lagunay

Members: Villamor, Tirol, Garsuta Youth & Sports Chairman: Ancla

Vice Chairman: Balite

Members: Binlod, Baja, Estavilla Zoning, Urban & Rural Development Chairman: Estavilla

Vice Chairman: Baja

Members: Arcamo

Meanwhile, two of the three ex-officio members of the SP, Bohol SK federated president Lawrence Xavier Ancla, and Association of Barangay Captains president Romulo Cepedoza, retained their seats.

Councilor Kein Garsuta of Alburquerque town holds the third ex-officio posts temporarily as the Philippine Councilors League’s representative replacing Besas. He will hold the post until the PCL’s election of officers in September.

The SP’s inaugural session was witnessed by Governor Aris Aumentado whose allies dominate the provincial legislative body.

Other than Arcamo and Macuno, all the regular board members ran under Aumentado’s “Abante Bohol” ticket. (ad)