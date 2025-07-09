Bohol SP holds inaugural session; chair, membership of committees approved

The members of the 30th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) officially assumed their duties as they held their inaugural session at the Capitol in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday.
Chairmanship and membership of committees were approved during the first session, which was led by the SP’s presiding officer, newly elected Vice Governor Nicanor Besas and floor leader, Board Member Tita Baja of the third district.
The SP is composed of three neophyte members, Mutya Macuno of the first district, Fernando Estavilla of the second district, and Dionisio John Balite of the third district, seven returning legislators, and three ex-officio members.
The reelected members are Lucille Lagunay and Benjie Arcamo of the first district, Jamie Villamor and Tomas Abapo, Jr. of the second district and Baja, Greg Jala and Nathaniel Binlod of the third district.
As approved by the SP’s committee of the whole, the following are the chairmen and members of the legislative body’s committees:
- Agriculture
- Chairman: Lagunay
- Vice Chairman: Binlod
- Members: Balite, Baja, Jala
- Barangay Affairs
- Chairman: Cepedoza
- Vice Chairman: Estavilla
- Members: Ancla
- Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction
- Chairman: Balite
- Vice Chairman: Ancla
- Members: Tirol
- Cooperatives, NGOs, POs & CSOs
- Chairman: Lagunay
- Vice Chairman: Estavilla
- Members: Abapo
- Culture & Arts
- Chairman: Ancla
- Vice Chairman: Abapo
- Members: Tirol, Balite, Lagunay
- Education
- Chairman: Binlod
- Vice Chairman: Lagunay
- Members: Ancla
- Finance, Budget & Appropriations
- Chairman: Cepedoza
- Vice Chairman: Villamor
- Members: Abapo, Binlod, Jala
- General Resolutions & Ordinances
- Chairman: Tirol
- Vice Chairman: Arcamo
- Members: Ancla
- Good Government, Justice & Human Rights
- Chairman: Arcamo
- Vice Chairman: Villamor
- Members: Abapo
- Government Properties, Enterprises & Related Undertakings
- Chairman: Jala
- Vice Chairman: Binlod
- Members: Estavilla
- Health & Public Sanitation
- Chairman: Cepedoza
- Vice Chairman: Tirol
- Members: Balite
- Labor & Employment
- Chairman: Arcamo
- Vice Chairman: Ancla
- Members: Garsuta
- Natural Resources & Environmental Protection
- Chairman: Villamor
- Vice Chairman: Abapo
- Members: Jala, Binlod, Cepedoza
- Peace & Order & Public Safety
- Chairman: Abapo
- Vice Chairman: Binlod
- Members: Balite
- Personnel & Related Policies
- Chairman: Abapo
- Vice Chairman: Estavilla
- Members: Arcamo
- Public Accountability
- Chairman: Tirol
- Vice Chairman: Arcamo
- Members: Lagunay
- Public Utilities & Franchises
- Chairman: Abapo
- Vice Chairman: Villamor
- Members: Arcamo
- Public Works, Highways & Related Infrastructure
- Chairman: Binlod
- Vice Chairman: Jala
- Members: Abapo
- Review of Municipal Ordinances & Related Issuances
- Chairman: Ancla
- Vice Chairman: Cepedoza
- Members: Estavilla
- Rules
- Chairman: Arcamo
- Vice Chairman: Abapo
- Members: Villamor
- Science & Technology
- Chairman: Balite
- Vice Chairman: Tirol
- Members: Jala
- Social Services
- Chairman: Lagunay
- Vice Chairman: Baja
- Members: Jala
- TechVoc & ICT
- Chairman: Jala
- Vice Chairman: Balite
- Members: Baja
- Tourism
- Chairman: Villamor
- Vice Chairman: Lagunay
- Members: Abapo, Cepedoza, Binlod
- Trade & Industry
- Chairman: Estavilla
- Vice Chairman: Tirol
- Members: Baja
- Ways & Means
- Chairman: Binlod
- Vice Chairman: Jala
- Members: Cepedoza
- Whole
- Chairperson: VG Besas
- Members: All SP Members
- Women & Family Welfare
- Chairman: Baja
- Vice Chairman: Lagunay
- Members: Villamor, Tirol, Garsuta
- Youth & Sports
- Chairman: Ancla
- Vice Chairman: Balite
- Members: Binlod, Baja, Estavilla
- Zoning, Urban & Rural Development
- Chairman: Estavilla
- Vice Chairman: Baja
- Members: Arcamo
Meanwhile, two of the three ex-officio members of the SP, Bohol SK federated president Lawrence Xavier Ancla, and Association of Barangay Captains president Romulo Cepedoza, retained their seats.
Councilor Kein Garsuta of Alburquerque town holds the third ex-officio posts temporarily as the Philippine Councilors League’s representative replacing Besas. He will hold the post until the PCL’s election of officers in September.
The SP’s inaugural session was witnessed by Governor Aris Aumentado whose allies dominate the provincial legislative body.
Other than Arcamo and Macuno, all the regular board members ran under Aumentado’s “Abante Bohol” ticket. (ad)