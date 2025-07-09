Bohol SP holds inaugural session; chair, membership of committees approved

July 9, 2025
Bohol SP holds inaugural session; chair, membership of committees approved

The members of the 30th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) officially assumed their duties as they held their inaugural session at the Capitol in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday.

Chairmanship and membership of committees were approved during the first session, which was led by the SP’s presiding officer, newly elected Vice Governor Nicanor Besas and floor leader, Board Member Tita Baja of the third district.

The SP is composed of three neophyte members, Mutya Macuno of the first district, Fernando Estavilla of the second district, and Dionisio John Balite of the third district, seven returning legislators, and three ex-officio members.

The reelected members are Lucille Lagunay and Benjie Arcamo of the first district, Jamie Villamor and Tomas Abapo, Jr. of the second district and Baja, Greg Jala and Nathaniel Binlod of the third district.

As approved by the SP’s committee of the whole, the following are the chairmen and members of the legislative body’s committees:

  1. Agriculture
    • Chairman: Lagunay
    • Vice Chairman: Binlod
    • Members: Balite, Baja, Jala
  2. Barangay Affairs
    • Chairman: Cepedoza
    • Vice Chairman: Estavilla
    • Members: Ancla
  3. Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction
    • Chairman: Balite
    • Vice Chairman: Ancla
    • Members: Tirol
  4. Cooperatives, NGOs, POs & CSOs
    • Chairman: Lagunay
    • Vice Chairman: Estavilla
    • Members: Abapo
  5. Culture & Arts
    • Chairman: Ancla
    • Vice Chairman: Abapo
    • Members: Tirol, Balite, Lagunay
  6. Education
    • Chairman: Binlod
    • Vice Chairman: Lagunay
    • Members: Ancla
  7. Finance, Budget & Appropriations
    • Chairman: Cepedoza
    • Vice Chairman: Villamor
    • Members: Abapo, Binlod, Jala
  8. General Resolutions & Ordinances
    • Chairman: Tirol
    • Vice Chairman: Arcamo
    • Members: Ancla
  9. Good Government, Justice & Human Rights
    • Chairman: Arcamo
    • Vice Chairman: Villamor
    • Members: Abapo
  10. Government Properties, Enterprises & Related Undertakings
    • Chairman: Jala
    • Vice Chairman: Binlod
    • Members: Estavilla
  11. Health & Public Sanitation
    • Chairman: Cepedoza
    • Vice Chairman: Tirol
    • Members: Balite
  12. Labor & Employment
    • Chairman: Arcamo
    • Vice Chairman: Ancla
    • Members: Garsuta
  13. Natural Resources & Environmental Protection
    • Chairman: Villamor
    • Vice Chairman: Abapo
    • Members: Jala, Binlod, Cepedoza
  14. Peace & Order & Public Safety
    • Chairman: Abapo
    • Vice Chairman: Binlod
    • Members: Balite
  15. Personnel & Related Policies
    • Chairman: Abapo
    • Vice Chairman: Estavilla
    • Members: Arcamo
  16. Public Accountability
    • Chairman: Tirol
    • Vice Chairman: Arcamo
    • Members: Lagunay
  17. Public Utilities & Franchises
    • Chairman: Abapo
    • Vice Chairman: Villamor
    • Members: Arcamo
  18. Public Works, Highways & Related Infrastructure
    • Chairman: Binlod
    • Vice Chairman: Jala
    • Members: Abapo
  19. Review of Municipal Ordinances & Related Issuances
    • Chairman: Ancla
    • Vice Chairman: Cepedoza
    • Members: Estavilla
  20. Rules
    • Chairman: Arcamo
    • Vice Chairman: Abapo
    • Members: Villamor
  21. Science & Technology
    • Chairman: Balite
    • Vice Chairman: Tirol
    • Members: Jala
  22. Social Services
    • Chairman: Lagunay
    • Vice Chairman: Baja
    • Members: Jala
  23. TechVoc & ICT
    • Chairman: Jala
    • Vice Chairman: Balite
    • Members: Baja
  24. Tourism
    • Chairman: Villamor
    • Vice Chairman: Lagunay
    • Members: Abapo, Cepedoza, Binlod
  25. Trade & Industry
    • Chairman: Estavilla
    • Vice Chairman: Tirol
    • Members: Baja
  26. Ways & Means
    • Chairman: Binlod
    • Vice Chairman: Jala
    • Members: Cepedoza
  27. Whole
    • Chairperson: VG Besas
    • Members: All SP Members
  28. Women & Family Welfare
    • Chairman: Baja
    • Vice Chairman: Lagunay
    • Members: Villamor, Tirol, Garsuta
  29. Youth & Sports
    • Chairman: Ancla
    • Vice Chairman: Balite
    • Members: Binlod, Baja, Estavilla
  30. Zoning, Urban & Rural Development
    • Chairman: Estavilla
    • Vice Chairman: Baja
    • Members: Arcamo

Meanwhile, two of the three ex-officio members of the SP, Bohol SK federated president Lawrence Xavier Ancla, and Association of Barangay Captains president Romulo Cepedoza, retained their seats.

Councilor Kein Garsuta of Alburquerque town holds the third ex-officio posts temporarily as the Philippine Councilors League’s representative replacing Besas. He will hold the post until the PCL’s election of officers in September.

The SP’s inaugural session was witnessed by Governor Aris Aumentado whose allies dominate the provincial legislative body.

Other than Arcamo and Macuno, all the regular board members ran under Aumentado’s “Abante Bohol” ticket. (ad)

