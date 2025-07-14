2 Boholano crew of MV Magic Seas repatriated

Two Boholanos who were among the Filipino crew members of the cargo vessel which was attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have been repatriated.

The seafarers, Reinan Mantac and Jan Hallen Gahum, arrived in Manila in separate flights over the weekend, said Christina Marie Vistal, case officer of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Manatac, an electrician, and Gahum who is a third officer of the MV Magic Seas, are natives of Dauis and Baclayon, respectively.

“Tua pa sila sa Manila. Dili pa sure kung kanusa sila mauli sa Bohol kay ilaha pang i-settle ang ilahang claims didto sa agency basta kung naa nay flight details they will let us know so we can assist as well,” said Vistal.

According to Vistal, the OWWA extended cash assistance to all crew members of the ill-fated vessel worth P75,000 each.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development also gave P75,000 and P10,000, respectively to each crew member.

According to the DMW, six seafarers arrived on July 11, followed by the remaining 11 on Saturday night, who were welcomed by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and DMW officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Cacdac commended the seafarers for their bravery during the incident and underscored that government aid would go beyond immediate financial assistance.

“Magaling kayo at magigiting. May AKSYON FUND tayo para magbigay ng tulong at suporta sa inyo, pero hindi ’yan ang pinakamahalaga. Ang mahalaga ay nakauwi kayo ng ligtas (You are brave and outstanding. We have an AKSYON FUND to provide support, but what’s more important is that you have returned home safely),” Cacdac said as quoted in a DMW news release Sunday.

The DMW chief said each seafarer will undergo full medical check-ups, including physical, mental health, and psychosocial assessments, to aid in their recovery and reintegration.

The repatriation was made possible through close coordination among multiple government agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Migrant Workers Offices, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health, MIAA Medical Team, and the Department of Transportation.

The MV Magic Seas sank after it was attacked by Yemen’s Houthis on July 6.

The bulk carrier was manned by Filipino, Vietnamese and Romanian seafarers, who all escaped the vessel during the attack. (R. Tutas, PNA)