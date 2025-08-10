South Palms Resort & Spa goes international

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

PANGLAO. The South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection formally opened its doors to the tourism industry last Friday as it goes global under the management of Accor Luxury.

The resort sprawling on a six-hectare white sandy shoreline is now Bohol’s premium beach destination as a team of international hoteliers and designers are joining efforts while the resort is a “discovery and heritage” by itself as it honors Bohol’s culture, tradition and origins.

“It’s a celebration of local wisdom, vibrant artistry and the spirit of fiesta, brought to life through close collaboration between international designers and Boholano artisans, says Hope Uy, managing director of Panglao Shores where the resort is the first to open in a vast beach front property owned by the Alturas Group of Companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Manager Danish Khan said that at South Palms Resort & Spa, storytelling is not confined to a single moment. It is embedded in the design, expressed through every guest experience, and reflective of the island itself.

The well-appointed 188 rooms punctuated with swimming pools and three restaurants aside from the pool bar, assures every guest of “meaningful, memorable moments” of which MGallery Collection is known for its international reputation.

The opening was graced by Marlito Uy, chairman and general manager of the Alturas Group, Gov. Aris Aumentado, Rep. Baba Yap, Panglao Mayor Boy Arcay and other local dignitaries in the tourism industry led by Department of Tourism Regional Director Judy Dela Cruz Gabato who represented DOT Secretary Fansco

The opening day kicked off with a press conference attended by 20 international and national media publications.

The resort has 188 rooms, including villas which embody an authentic Filipino charm.

The three restaurants, UMA is for all-day dining together with MANJA for international cuisine and Tiya’s House, a Filipino restaurant on a two-storey house typical of a Boholano setting. The pool bar, Sirenna, comes out with its elegant design with a tiki bar in a terraced seating with unmatched ocean views, perfect for sunset lounging.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resort’s air-conditioned function room “Marcela” is in honor of the matriarch of the Alturas Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening activities heightened with the “Sunset Prelude” featuring the Sirenna ritual and torch lighting followed by a 10-minute “Story of the Sirenna” at its huge swimming pool.

A curated culinary experience capped the day’s activities at the Marcela function room which generated appreciation from the Gala Dinner guests

The team of international hoteliers and designers was led by Bill Barnett, managing director, C9 Hotelworks, TomMeyer, senior vice president operations of Accor Luxury, Patricia Ho Douven, founder and principal of White Jakcet, Philip Pond, founder of Atelier Pond, Patrick Keane, founder of Enter Projects Asia and Prasati Chenchun, SCSY master planner.

ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLIC WARNED ON FAKE FB ACCOUNTS

Resort management issued a stern warning to the public to be extra careful in doing their bookings online as fake Facebook accounts tagging the identity as South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao started to operate during the opening day on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fake accounts were offering a 50% discount to those guests booking through them.