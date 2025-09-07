2 Discaya flood-control projects in B.Unido, Clarin

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Two flood control projects in the towns of Bien Unido and Clarin are not “ghost projects” but are actively being implemented by Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corporation, a construction firm linked to controversial contractor Sara Discaya.

This was confirmed during an inspection visit by the Bohol Chronicle–DYRD News Team, last Thursday.

The controversial contractor Discaya’s two projects in the province are the Flood Control Construction and Maintenance of Flood Mitigation Structure and Drainage System along the boundary of Barangays Tangaran and Bacani in Clarin town and a seawall project in Barangay Poblacion, in Bien Unido town.

Surprisingly, both projects have identical costs at P166.4 million each.

The Flood Control Construction and Maintenance of Flood Mitigation Structure and Drainage System along the boundary of Barangays Tangaran and Bacani in Clarin is 60 percent completed as of this month. The project, stretching about 600 meters, carries a contract price of ₱166.4 million.

However, the Chronicle learned that the original plan for Clarin was to build a seawall and not just a flood control system. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) opposed the seawall project due to environmental concerns, particularly the potential damage to existing mangroves, forcing a revision of the plan.

Residents of Barangay Tangaran expressed strong opposition to the change.

Local resident Kelvin Cosenas said they were expecting a seawall to protect their community from strong waves and rising seawater during storms and typhoons. Barangay Captain Junrel Lungay echoed the frustration, saying the community’s long-time dream of having a seawall was dashed when the plan was altered following DENR’s objections. Lungay said they will continue seeking assistance to push for the original seawall plan.

Meanwhile, Engr. Fernando Talagsa, head of the DPWH 2nd District Engineering Office, clarified that it was Mayor Eugene Ibarra who identified the location of the Clarin project.

Meanwhile, the other Discaya project is Barangay Poblacion in Bien Unido town.

Poblacion Barangay Captain Vanessa Avenido welcomed the seawall construction, saying it will protect over a thousand residents who suffered heavily during Typhoon Odette, when seawater surged inland and damaged homes along the coast.

Mayor Janjan Garcia stressed that the ongoing construction proves the project is legitimate and far from being a “ghost project,” adding that it will provide significant protection for his constituents.

Municipal Engineer Mark Kirby Ducao said the seawall construction in Bien Unido is expected to be completed within the year.

NO DISCAYA PROJECTS IN 1ST & 3RD DISTRICTS

There are no projects contracted by the controversial contractor Discaya in the 1st and 3rd engineering districts of Bohol.

The categorical statement came from 1st District Engr John Paul Gascon and 3rd District Engr Magiting Cruz.

The statement of the DPWH officials came even as social media influencer Willy Ramasola insinuated questionable projects particularly in the 3rd district.

However, this was denied by Planning officer Ian Lomotos of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) third engineering district.

When asked if the Discaya had sub-contracted some infrastructure projects in the third district, Lomotos said none.

The definite reply of Lomotos has dispelled insinuations posted in social media that Discaya construction have cornered some infra projects in the district.

The projects being projected as the one allegedly undertaken by one of Discaya’s construction firms are the flood control in barangay Bugsoc and the one (mitigating flood structure) in barangay Salvador.

The report surfaced after Discaya herself told the Senate hearing that she has projects in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Romblon Bacolod and Zamboanga.

In a statement, District Engr. Cruz also pointed out that there are no ghost projects in his area of responsibility.

75 FLOOD CONTROL PROJECTS HERE

At least 75 flood control projects in Bohol are included in the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website which urge citizens to fulfill their civic duty by directly reporting to the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. any non-operational or anomalous projects in their localities.

The 75 Bohol infrastructure projects, worth a total of Php 4,412,944,269.65, listed in the website represent contracts awarded to several contractors from 2022 up to the present, but does not include flood mitigation projects that are supposedly still ongoing construction, or not yet reported as “completed.”

However, a research made by the Chronicle on the official website of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which shows infrastructure projects funded through the General Appropriations for calendar years 2024 and 2025 that are awarded to contractors, there are at least 42 more flood control projects amounting to

5,407,000,000 spread out in the three congressional districts of the province.

The website sumbongsapangulo.ph was created in line with Pres. Marcos’ order during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) to investigate irregularities in flood control projects in light of repeated widespread flooding during the typhoon season.

President Marcos said the government would take action against all those found to be involved in corruption and embezzlement of public funds in flood control projects.

The president underscored the public’s important role in the investigation, noting that ordinary citizens are most affected by flooding.

“We need the citizens to play their part, their civic duty to report to the government what they see as being wrong,” President Marcos said.

“Lahat ng hinaing ninyo- masama loob ninyo, nagrereklamo kayo, frustrated kayo dahil nakikita ninyo wala naman kayong malapitan. Ito na ‘yung chance ninyo. Mayroon na tayong website,” the President added.

“Ang isusulat ninyo doon sa report, ako mismo ang babasa. ’Yan ang asahan ninyo, babasahin ko bawat isa,” President Marcos stressed.

The Chief Executive said the website is accessible and easy to use.

“Basta ilagay ninyo ‘yung barangay ninyo at lalabas na lahat ng flood control project,” President Marcos said.

Based on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) report, around 9,000 flood control projects have been undertaken in the past three years.

The President said the investigation would greatly benefit from information provided directly by concerned residents, including photos and videos.

“So, that’s why we are asking people to help us and to help themselves. Dahil kung maaayos natin ito, hindi na sila babahain o at least not as badly as they are now,” said President Marcos.

The website features an interactive map that allows the public to locate flood control projects in their area, either by using the search box or by clicking on the color indicators displayed on the map.

The website categorized the projects by year of completion using color coding.

Details provided for each project include project name, approved budget, contract cost, legislative district, contractor, exact location, start date, funding year, and completion.

