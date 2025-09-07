Delgado sworn; Sumaylo stays as Dauis mayor

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The municipality of Dauis has two lady municipal mayors.

Vice Mayor Marie Nickie Bolos-Delgado formally took her oath as the new mayor of Dauis in a ceremony held Friday noon while Mayor Miriam Sumaylo is holding to her post awaiting receipt of an implementing order either from the Office of the Ombudsman or from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Delgado’s formal assumption came after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued a memorandum directing her to occupy the position of mayor.

Judge Raul P. Barbarona of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) in Dauis administered the oath of office of Delgado past 11 o’clock Friday morning.

In a text message to the Chronicle received just before deadline last night, Sumaylo said “maghuwat lang ko og order sa DILG or Ombudsman para mabakante ang position.”

She likewise said “nag ingon pod diay ang Office of the Ombudsman na sila ang mohatag sa order.”

The Ombudsman imposed the penalty of perpetual disqualification on Sumaylo in connection with a case of Gross Neglect of Duty related to the issuance of a permit for a cockpit arena even without the required franchise.

Sumaylo was dismissed from service following a decision by the Office of the Ombudsman, which triggered the rule of succession allowing Delgado, as the next qualified official, to assume the vacant post.