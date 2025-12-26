SP approves ‘Bohol Tourism Code’ on 3rd reading

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Tuesday approved on third and final reading the proposed Bohol Tourism Code, a landmark measure that will serve as a framework for the sustainable growth of the province’s tourism industry.

During the SP’s regular session, the provincial legislators approved on a vote of 12-0 Proposed Provincial Ordinance No. 39-2025 or the “Bohol Sustainable Tourism Development Code of 2025.”

Provincial Board Member Jiselle Rae Villamor, who authored the bill, said the measure is a comprehensive framework which seeks to develop, promote, regulate, and ensure the sustainability of tourism in the province.

“The Code reaffirms that tourism should grow with purpose, balancing economic progress, environmental protection, and the preservation of our culture and identity,” Villamor said.

As stated in the bill, 50 percent of all tourism-generated revenues of the provincial government will form part of the Tourism Development Fund which will be allocated to tourism-related programs and activities.

Meanwhile, 20 percent will exclusively fund development projects for island barangays.

The measure also seeks to empower the Bohol Provincial Tourism Office (BPTO), the code’s implementing agency, to formulate and implement the Provincial Tourism Development and Management Plan (BTDMP), monitor and regulate tourism establishments, and promote local and international tourism campaigns.

According to Villamor, the measure if enacted will create the Provincial Tourism Development Council (PDTC), a multi-sectorial advisory and coordinating body that works closely with the provincial government and the BPTO to promote and manage tourism development in the province.

Boholano first

The proposed ordinance also mandates the provincial government to promote the participation and prioritization of Boholanos in all tourism-related programs and activities within the province as part of a “Boholano First Policy” clause.

Under the provision, all tourism-related activities conducted within the province will give primary preference to duly-accredited Bohol-based tour-operators, travel agencies, and tour guides in the conduct of tours, excursions, and other organized tourism services.

It also encourages tourism establishments, operators, contractors, and service providers to prioritize qualified Boholanos in hiring, employment, training, and capacity-building programs.

Tourism stakeholders are likewise encouraged to source products, materials, and services from Boholano-owned enterprises, cooperatives, and community-based producers.

Villamor said the measure also encourages all tourism establishments, facilities, and attractions within the province to grant discounted rates or special privileges to Bohol residents for tourism-related sites, services, and activities. (AD)