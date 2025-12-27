Bohol PNP tightens security preparations for ASEAN meetings

Topic |  
December 27, 2025
December 27, 2025

Bohol PNP tightens security preparations for ASEAN meetings

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) continued its preparations to secure the series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings to be held in the province next year, an official said Friday.

Bohol along with several other localities including Manila, Cebu, Boracay, Laoag, Iloilo, Tagaytay, and Clark have been named as venues for the ASEAN activities.

According to BPPO director Col. Patricio Degay, personnel from other regions will be tapped to augment the local police force to help maintain peace and order during the high-level meetings.

Security will also be provided to the families of the delegates who will visit tourist spots in the province.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Degay said they have neither received nor intercepted any report of any threat to the ASEAN meetings.

In April 2017, Bohol hosted several key ASEAN meetings, most notably the launch and discussions on the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Work Plan 2017-2020, focusing on combating human trafficking with regional coordination.

The meetings in Bohol pushed through despite clashes between Abu Sayyaf members and government troops in Inabanga earlier in the same month.

However, the Armed Forces of the Philippines had clarified that derailing the ASEAN events in Bohol was not among the objectives of Abu Sayyaf members who slipped into the province. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 quo warranto petitions filed against Art Yap

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Two separate petitions for quo warranto have…

Sumaylo to be reinstated as Dauis mayor as Ombudsman reverses ruling

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Dismissed Dauis mayor Marietta Tocmo-Sumaylo is set…

2 persons of interest tagged in fatal Tagbilaran shooting

The police has identified two persons of interest in the killing of a man who was shot in broad daylight…

Bohol’s former ‘No. 2 Most Wanted’ shot dead in Pilar

A former convict who was previously tagged as the second most wanted person in Bohol was shot dead by a…

Boholana included in VP Duterte’s defense team

A Boholana was named as among the 16 lawyers who will be defending Vice President Sara Duterte in her impeachment…

Bohol BM faces graft, malversation charges

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Board Member Mimi Boniel-Maglasang is facing three…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply