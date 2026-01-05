2 Bohol flood-control projects suspended amid probe on anomalous infra works

Construction of two flood-control projects, each worth almost P96 million, in the province have been suspended amid the Marcos administration’s ongoing investigation on anomalous infrastructure projects.

The Court of Appeals had earlier issued a freeze order on the bank accounts of Silverwolves Construction Corporation which is overseeing both projects in Barangay Vega, Antequera and Barangay Malayo Norte, Cortes.

The construction suspension was confirmed by DPWH Bohol First District Engineer John Paul Gascon, who noted that each of the project has an exactly the same budget of P95,995,000.

“Kasali sila [Silverwolves] sa mga contractors na maraming project and nadamay ‘yung sa atin, so na freeze na ang account nila so paano na magtatrabaho ang contractor kung wala siyang budget,” Gascon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hindi siya makapag withdraw sa accounts, so temporary suspended muna until maayos nila ang issue,” he added.

Gascon said construction stopped at both sites when President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. announced the issuance of the freeze order in the second week of December, last year.

According to the DPWH official, the projects were around “20 to 22 percent” complete when construction works halted.

Construction will remain suspended pending the investigation, but Gascon bared the possibility of a rebidding if Silverwolves’ contract with the government is terminated due to anomalies.

“Depende ‘yan sa advice ng President kasi if ang situation ay same kay Discaya na na-terminate ang lahat ng project tapos me’ron remaining fund so ma rebid,” Gascon said.

The projects were awarded to Silverwolves in March, 2025 and have received funding through the General Appropriations Act of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 9, 2025, Marcos announced on that the CA issued a freeze order on the bank accounts, properties, and air assets of assets of Silverwolves Construction Corporation and Sky Yard Aviation Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CA order also covered personal accounts and assets of individuals under investigation, including Benguet Representative Eric Yap and his brother, ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Edvic Yap who both allegedly own the construction firm.

“We need these freeze orders to prevent the disposal of these assets and to ensure that every peso suspected to have been stolen can be recovered for our people,” the Marcos said in a video message.

Eric Yap had earlier claimed that he had divested himself of his interests in Silverwolves. However, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Yap remained the beneficial owner of the company. (A. Doydora)