Vatican to name new Tagbilaran bishop soon

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Diocese of Tagbilaran is awaiting the Vatican’s announcement of its new bishop, a decision expected momentarily after months of anticipation. A highly placed source told the Chronicle that the appointment was initially scheduled before New Year’s Day, though reasons for the delay remain unclear.

According to the source, more than two names were submitted to the Vatican through the office of Papal Nuncio to the Philippines, Archbishop Charles John Brown, who serves as the Holy See’s ambassador to the country.

The Diocese of Tagbilaran has been without a bishop for four months following the elevation of Boholano Bishop Alberto Uy of Ubay to Archbishop of Cebu on September 30, 2025. His transfer left a leadership gap in one of Bohol’s most prominent dioceses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagbilaran is not alone in awaiting new leadership. Four other dioceses remain vacant: the Diocese of Iloilo, the Diocese of Ilagan, the Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk, and the Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo.

Local clergy and lay faithful have expressed eagerness for the Vatican’s decision, noting the importance of pastoral leadership in guiding the diocese’s spiritual and social mission. The announcement, once made, is expected to set the tone for the Church’s continued presence and influence in Bohol