Aris urges Yap to abolish mandatory S-PaSS registration in entering Bohol











Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado on Thursday reiterated his appeal to Governor Art Yap to abolish the mandatory S-PaSS, or the safe, swift and smart passage, registration in entering Bohol for the convenience of travelers particularly returning Boholanos.

According to Aumentado, there are those who do not have the technical knowledge to access the S-PaSS which is a phone application, while others do not own smartphones.

“Atong sabton na daghan natong mga kaigsuonan na mgha Bol-anon na dili gyud sila makasabot tungod sa sistema or ilaha pung mga cellphone dili pud applicable sa maong sistema sa S-Pass. Kung dili man gani puydi tanggalon ang maong S-Pass, pangitaan nato og pamaagi unya pulihan og mas sayon,” Aumentado said in an ambush interview.

He added that authorities should instead impose a simpler documentation process for those entering the province.

“For example, kung no lukat to og ticket naa man gyuy manifesto, through IDs, so mao nalang unta nay gamiton aron mahibaw-an na mao nining mga tawhana ang nanakay kung kinahanglanon og contact tracing,” said Aumentado.

The gubernatorial aspirant also noted that other provinces are not requiring S-PaSS registration and there was no reason for Bohol not to do the same.

“Mao bitaw na atong kalibugan nganong dili nato hatagan og consideration na puydi man sa ubang probinsya mao ng kagabii mi hanyo ko ni Governor Arthur Yap na unta e-lift na ning S-Pass,” said Aumentado..

On October 29, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued a memorandum indicating that fully vaccinated individuals will only need to present a vaccination card or certificate to enter the province as proof of inoculation.

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo also issued on October 20 an executive order (EO) lifting the S-PaSS as one of the travel requirements in entering the province.

Aumentado initially aired his appeal to the governor in a video message posted on Facebook on Wednesday night.

In his statement, Aumentado who is the chairman of the House of Representatives’ Science and Technology Committee acknowledged the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) efforts in coming up with the system but said that it has been a hurdle for some Boholanos who wish to go home to the province.

“Dako nakong kalipay sa DOST sa ilang pagpaambit sa maong technology pero karong panahona na kita nag-atubang sa pandemya labina sa atong kaigsuonan na wala pa gyud mahiluna karong panahuna na unta naa sila sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka panimalay ug pamilya,” Aumentado said.

Aumentado aired his statement after Yap issued Executive Order No. 53-B which allows fully vaccinated individuals to enter Bohol without COVID-19 testing but required travelers to present their vaccination card, ID and approved or pending S-PaSS.

In an interview with station dyRD on Wednesday, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management chief Anthony Damalerio said those who cannot access the S-PaSS app may coordinate with their respective local government unit focal persons in processing their travel details.

“Find a way to coordinate with the focal person, we have instructed all focal persons that despite nagrelax na ta sa entry protocols dili na necessary na e-approve ang S-PaSS. Duna gihapoy prior coordination so that the focal person will know your travel details,” Damalerio said.

Damalerio also noted that Yap and mayors of the province have earlier agreed to retain the S-PaSS requirement, but their stand could be revisited in future meetings.

According to Damalerio, it is up to local government units to whether or not impose the S-PaSS requirement. (A. Doydora)