adplus-dvertising
Duterte praises Bohol for beauty, hopes Filipinos get chance to visit

Duterte praises Bohol for beauty, hopes Filipinos get chance to visit

Topic |  
November 3, 2021
November 3, 2021

Duterte praises Bohol for beauty, hopes Filipinos get chance to visit

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

President Rodrigo Duterte, in an address to the nation, praised Bohol for its beauty saying he hopes that Filipinos would soon be able to visit the province.

Duterte, who was fresh from his Bohol visit last Friday, started his address with his promotion of the province and a presentation of his government’s simultaneous inauguration of seven seaport projects in the province which he personally led.

“Noong pumunta ako ng Bohol last Friday, napaka gandang lugar yan at sana naman there will be a time na medyo lahat ng Filipino ay may konting kakayahan maglibot sa Pilipinas at pumunta ng Bohol. said Duterte in a taped public address aired on Wednesday.

“It’s really a very beautiful province, near to Cebu magkadikit lang halos,” he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

During his brief visit to the province, Duterte expressed optimism that the completion of seven seaport development projects in Bohol will boost economic activities in the province.

In a speech delivered at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port, Duterte said the projects mark another milestone in the administration’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program, making Bohol ready and responsive to the needs of the local and international trade and tourism markets.

“I am also confident that these ports will strengthen the capacity of Bohol as a catalyst of economic growth in Central Visayas,” Duterte said during the simultaneous inauguration of the seven development projects in Tagbilaran, Jagna, Ubay, Tapal, Talibon, Loon, and Maribojoc.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Aris urges Yap to abolish mandatory S-PaSS registration in entering Bohol

Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado on Thursday reiterated his appeal to Governor Art Yap to abolish the mandatory S-PaSS, or…

Elderly couple hurt as vehicle overshoots road after avoiding ambulance in Corella

An elderly couple landed in the hospital after figuring in a vehicular accident along a national road in Corella town…

Pilar’s No.1 most wanted nabbed for raping 14-year-old daughter

A 42-year-old man who is Pilar town’s most wanted person was arrested by police for allegedly raping his own 14-year-old…

Ata Manobo man stabbed dead in busy Tagbilaran street

A 43-year-old Ata Manobo man was allegedly stabbed dead in front of his live-in partner and five of their children…

Tagbilaran City registers 1,700 more voters during extension

More than 1,700 individuals were able to register as voters in Tagbilaran City during the extension period for the registration…

Aris lauds Yap’s new policy to finally recognize LGU vax cards amid public clamor

Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado on Monday expressed appreciation for Governor Art Yap’s decision to finally allow fully vaccinated individuals…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!