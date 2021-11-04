adplus-dvertising
Elderly couple hurt as vehicle overshoots road after avoiding ambulance in Corella

Elderly couple hurt as vehicle overshoots road after avoiding ambulance in Corella

8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Elderly couple hurt as vehicle overshoots road after avoiding ambulance in Corella

An elderly couple landed in the hospital after figuring in a vehicular accident along a national road in Corella town on Thursday morning.

Staff Sgt. Vicente Garcia of the Corella Police Station said the Hyundai Eon driven by one Gaudencio Dinorog, 71, of Baclayon town turned turtle after overshooting a road in Barangay  Canangcaan.

Dinorog and his wife Nimfadora, who is also in her 70s, sustained minor injuries and were both conscious after the incident.

According to Garcia, Dinorog who was heading towards Balilihan town crashed after he avoided an incoming ambulance along a narrow part of the road.

“Diha ni silay nakahinagbo na laing vehicle unya mura’g nilihay silay kay gamay ra man ng kalsada, nakabig iyang manubila mao mi dretso aning basak unya na overturn ilang sakyanan,” said Garcia.

Garcia added that the ambulance did not stop to check on the Dinorogs after their vehicle crashed.

“Posibleng wa sila kabantay or diha tuy gisakay na emergency pud mao wa makahunong,” said Garcia.

Bystanders in the area were the ones who helped the couple and alerted the authorities.

The Dinorogs were rushed by an ambulance of the Corella Police Station to the town’s Rural Health Unit which then referred them to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

“Wa may major injuries, kadto rang asawa dihay gipamati sa abaga mao gipa x-ray to kung wa ba mabali,” said Garcia.

Meanwhile, the ill-fated vehicle remained at the site of the accident and was set to be picked up by a boom truck. (A. Doydora)

