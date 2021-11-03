Pilar’s No.1 most wanted nabbed for raping 14-year-old daughter











A 42-year-old man who is Pilar town’s most wanted person was arrested by police for allegedly raping his own 14-year-old daughter.

Operatives of the Pilar Police Station and Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 7 apprehended Jason Galero, 42, in Barangay Poblacion, Pilar on Saturday last week by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 52 in Carmen, said Staff Sgt. Joseph Elic of the Pilar Police Station.

Galero is facing two counts of rape.

According to Elic, the alleged rape incidents happened in May this year.

The first incident allegedly happened when the victim visited Galero, who is separated from his wife, during a fiesta celebration.

“Sa balay ni sa iyang amahan nahitabo buwag man ni siya sa iyang asawa na tua na sa laing barangay. Unya pagpista sa Bayong didto gipahigda sa balay sa iyang amahan ning biktima,” said Elic.

Galero who was drunk during the incident allegedly raped his daughter with his two sons, one of legal age and the other younger than the victim, sleeping in the same house.

The girl was not able to fight back but pleaded for her father not to rape her.

“Wa na siya kasukol ang giingon lang niya na ‘ayaw, pa kay anak ko nimo.’ Pero iyang amahan ni ingon na ‘wala ko mo ila nimo na anak’, said Elic based on their records.

Galero then allegedly barred his daughter from going home to her mother which led to another rape incident.

According to Elic, the girl’s mother found out that her daughter was raped 10 days after the first incident and filed a complaint before the Pilar Police Station.

The victim first revealed what happened to her to her friend who in turn told Galero’s wife.

Galero has been placed under police custody pending the issuance of a commitment order against him.

No bail was set for his temporary liberty as rape is a non-bailable offense. (A. Doydora)