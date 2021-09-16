No need for COVID-19 testing during filing of COCs, says Comelec Bohol











Aspiring candidates of a local post do not need to undergo COVID-19 testing for the filing of their certificates of candidacy (COC) on October 1 to 8, 2021, a Commission on Elections (Comelec) official said.

According to Provincial Election Supervisor Elisio Labaria, only national candidates will be required to present a negative swab or antigen test result during the filing of COCs.

This was decided during a recent virtual meeting of national officials of the Comelec, which continues to come up with measures for the safe conduct of the elections in 2022 and activities leading up to the polls.

Meanwhile, applicants will be barred from engaging in the usual practice of making festivities out of the COC filing by bringing their supporters to the Comelec office.

Labaria said a candidate can only bring one person with him or her during the filing.

“Ang pasudlon nato sa opisina duha ra gyud maximum, kanang sa gawas pud ato ng butangan og crowd control measures kay bawal man ang panagtapok tapok so mag coordinate mi sa police,” he added.

Earlier, Labaria had also noted that the Comelec will be discussing possible regulations that would ensure the safety of the public if physical campaign activities will be allowed during the campaign period.

The Comelec hopes to address issues such as mass gathering, which is prohibited under quarantine rules, and other health protocol violations.

Based on the Comelec’s calendar of activities, campaign period for national candidates, including those running for president, vice president, senator and under partylist groups will start on February 8, 2022.

Campaigning for local candidates will kick off on March 25, 2022. (RT)