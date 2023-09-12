Red tide warning still up in Dauis-Tagbilaran waters, other Visayas, Mindanao areas

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) cautioned the public that the red tide warning is still up in the coastal waters of Bohol and other areas including Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo in Visayas and Zamboanga del Sur in Mindanao.



In Shellfish Bulletin No. 21 issued Friday, the bureau cautioned the public against collecting shellfish in the areas of Altavas, Batan, and New Washington in Batan Bay, Aklan; Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan); coastal waters of Panay; Pilar; President Roxas; and Roxas City in Capiz.

All areas remain positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) or the toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit.

Red tide warning is also up in the coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo; coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; and Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur.

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from (these areas) are not safe for human consumption,” the bulletin said.

While fish, squids, and crabs are safe for human consumption, BFAR said they must be fresh, washed thoroughly and without gills and intestines before cooking. (PNA)