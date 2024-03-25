5 mishaps in Bohol Loop leave 1 dead, 4 injured

“Turismo o perwisyo?”

This is the trending question among Boholanos after this year’s edition of the Bohol Loop ended in public outrage as the “moto tourism” left one fatality and at least 4 loop riders injured in separate road mishaps.

During the first leg of the Bohol Loop on Saturday, March 23, at around 10:00 AM in Poblacion, Sikatuna, a female loop participant identified as Suzette Lacanaria from Cagayan de Oro City collided with a non-participant Ana Marie Tasic who was also onboard a motorcycle.

Sikatuna Police said that Tasic, who is from Barangay Badiang, Sikatuna, was on her way to the town market along the national highway that was part of the loop route when she and Lacanaria collided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sustained critical injuries and were rushed by emergency responders to the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center, but unfortunately, Tasic passed away Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lacanaria has just undergone surgery and is recovering in the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Tasic stopped by a roadside store as loop riders sped past and when she thought there were no more loop participants approaching as motorcyclists in group already passed by earlier, she decided to cross the highway. As Tasic was about to turn and cross the street on her motorcycle, that was when Lacanaria slammed into her.

OTHER LOOP MISHAPS

A still unidentified loop rider with number ‘948’ who was onboard an NMax 155 motorcycle plate No. 136LYY was also taken to the Gov. Celestino Gallares Medical Center for treatment after crashing at the Clarin Bridge in Villalimpia, Loay at around 6:55 AM Saturday.

According to police, it was a “solo accident” when the rider lost control of his motorcycle as he tried to take photos of his fellow riders on the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Jagna at around 7:40 A.M., loop rider Selwin Besario from Cebu City crashed along the coastal highway in Barangay Larapan after losing control of his motorcycle along a blind curve. He taken to the Cong. Teodoro Galagar Memorial Hospital for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another loop rider identified as Joseph Eric Palma Jadraque, 21 years old, from Tiptip, Tagbilaran City, accidentally bumped into a four-wheel vehicle in Sitio Pangas, Candabong, Loboc at around 12:25 PM. The rider suffered bruises on his left knee and lower left extremities. (Kit Bagaipo)