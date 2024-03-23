Bohol resorts, hotels fully booked for Holy Week break

March 23, 2024
Just days ahead of the Lenten break, rooms and accommodations of resorts and hotels here in Bohol are now fully-booked.

In an interview with dyRD Balita, Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts and Restaurants (BAHRR) president Doer Escoto said that even a week before the Holy Week all resorts and hotels here have been packed with guests and travellers, most of whom made advanced reservations.

Most accommodations are already taken up to the first week of April, according to Escoto.

European tourists coming to the province comprise about 35% of total arrivals, Chinese 20%, Koreans also represent 20%, while the remaining 25% are mostly Americans, Spanish and Filipinos.

The island of Panglao is highly preferred by many travellers who want to experience the white sand beaches and the activities of tourism-related establishments especially in the Alona Beach area, according to Escoto. (Kit Bagaipo with reports from Rey Tutas)

