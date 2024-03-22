DILG Sec. Abalos, DENR Sec. Loyzaga conduct separate inspections at Chocolate Hills resort

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Loyzaga each conducted separate ocular inspections this morning in the town of Sagbayan where the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort is located.

The resort, which has built its facilities within the UNESCO-designated Chocolate Hills Global Geopark, is being investigated by the two government agencies to determine who should be held liable in allowing the resort to construct and operate within the protected area.

Sec. Loyzaga made an initial recommendation for the demolition of the resort’s facilities and the rehabilitation of the defaced hills.

Meanwhile, Sec. Abalos is slated to give a press briefing in a few hours in the town of Carmen where he is still conducting inspections of other establishments built within the Chocolate Hills.

Both agencies indicated that policy-guidelines will be issued regarding developments in protected areas to prevent similar incidents in the future. (Kit Bagaipo)