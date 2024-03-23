P1.5-million shabu seized in two Dauis buy-busts

Two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Mayacabac and Barangay and Barangay Tabalong of Dauis town resulted in the arrest of two illegal drug peddlers who were in possession of P1.5 million worth of shabu.

Thursday afternoon, Dauis Police anti-narcotics operatives arrested a woman during an entrapment operation in Barangay Mayacabac. The suspect is identified as Teresita Bullen alias “Che-Che”, 40 years old, married, jobless and a resident of said barangay.

Shabu with an approximate weight of 205 grams with a standard drug price of P1,394,000 was confiscated from the suspect.

Also on Thursday, the Dauis police drug enforcement team cornered another illegal drug peddler following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tabalong.

Arrested was one Danilo Opeña, 37, married, jobless and a resident of Purok 1 of said barangay.

The arresting officers were able to seize approximately 25-grams of shabu with standard drug price of P170,000.

The apprehending teams of the Dauis Police Station led by P/Lt. Thomas Cheung are preparing charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act against the two suspects who are currently detained at the municipal detention facility. (Kit Bagaipo)