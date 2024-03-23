P1.5-million shabu seized in two Dauis buy-busts

Topic |  
March 23, 2024
March 23, 2024

P1.5-million shabu seized in two Dauis buy-busts

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Mayacabac and Barangay and Barangay Tabalong of Dauis town resulted in the arrest of two illegal drug peddlers who were in possession of P1.5 million worth of shabu.

Thursday afternoon, Dauis Police anti-narcotics operatives arrested a woman during an entrapment operation in Barangay Mayacabac. The suspect is identified as Teresita Bullen alias “Che-Che”, 40 years old, married, jobless and a resident of said barangay.

Shabu with an approximate weight of 205 grams with a standard drug price of P1,394,000 was confiscated from the suspect.

Also on Thursday, the Dauis police drug enforcement team cornered another illegal drug peddler following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tabalong.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Arrested was one Danilo Opeña, 37, married, jobless and a resident of Purok 1 of said barangay.

The arresting officers were able to seize approximately 25-grams of shabu with standard drug price of P170,000.

The apprehending teams of the Dauis Police Station led by P/Lt. Thomas Cheung are preparing charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act against the two suspects who are currently detained at the municipal detention facility. (Kit Bagaipo)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Criminal raps eyed vs. Chocolate Hills resort

The owner of Captain’s Peak Resort that is embroiled in controversy for building facilities at the Chocolate Hills could face…

Russian national, 3 others nabbed in Loon drug buy-bust

More than P80,000 worth of shabu were seized from three drug peddlers, one of whom is a Russian national, during…

Brothers from Talibon caught with P68 million shabu

Two brothers from Talibon were arrested by combined operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 and the Philippine…

Lawyer files graft vs. CENRO over cutting of century-old acacia trees in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A crusading lawyer has filed charges for…

Chinese woman groped, robbed at Morning Hills, Loay

A 25-year old Chinese woman said she was groped and robbed by a still unknown assailant when she was at…

P7.1-M shabu seized in Panglao buy-bust

After the recent haul of more than P16.1 million worth of shabu in a series of buy-bust operations by police…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply