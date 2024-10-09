Boholanos shine in World Robot Olympiad

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Three students from Japer Memorial High School in Sagbayan have made Bohol proud by becoming the champions in the Junior Category of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO), held in Brescia City, Italy, from September 25 to 28, 2024.

James Carl Nable, Martin Aero Balaba, and Rob Jasper Batausa competed in the WRO RoboMission category, showcasing their skills in building autonomous robots to solve real-world problems.

The 2024 WRO theme focused on how humans and nature interact (Earth Allies), exploring how robots can help create eco-friendly solutions and assist in dangerous environments.

The trio, dubbed the “Miracle Team,” faced tough competition from 60 countries but emerged victorious, driven by their passion for robotics and a desire to contribute to technological advancements in the province.

Nable, the team leader and a Grade 10 student, dreams of developing robots to aid farmers in the agricultural sector. This was his second international competition, having previously competed in Panama.

Barajas, 13, discovered his love for robotics by tinkering with Legos, while Balaba, a shy but brilliant Grade 8 student, shone during the competition with his problem-solving abilities.

Their journey to Italy almost didn’t happen due to financial constraints, but thanks to the support of the Provincial Government of Bohol, they made it to the international stage.

Gov. Aris Aumentado, a strong advocate of science and technology, personally provided financial assistance for their travel expenses, underscoring his commitment to supporting young talents in Bohol.

Upon their return, the trio received a warm welcome at the Bohol Panglao International Airport from DepEd Bohol Schools Division Superintendent Casiana Caberte and Sagbayan Municipal officials.

They also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor’s Office, where they were greeted by Governor Aris Aumentado and Supervising Administrative Officer Metodio Maraguinot Jr.

Head Coach Luciano Bargaso, along with Coach Joan Bravo, Lolita Kibir, Public Schools District Supervisor, and Generosa Castillo, Education Program Supervisor, were instrumental in guiding the team.

Bargaso shared that the students have been trained in robotics since their elementary years, and their discipline and dedication were key factors in their success.

This victory not only brings honor to Japer Memorial High School but also highlights Bohol’s potential in producing future leaders in technology. As a UNESCO Global Geopark, Bohol recognizes the importance of nurturing young talents who can develop innovative solutions to protect the environment and promote sustainability.

The future is bright for Nable, Balaba, and Batausa, whose victory aligns with Gov. Aumentado’s “Abante Bohol” vision, emphasizing the importance of education and technological innovation in the province’s development roadmap.

With their talents, these young champions are poised to make even greater contributions to their community and beyond. (PIMO/ML)