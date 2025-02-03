Guv to suspend all whale shark-watching activities in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

All whale shark watching activities in the province will be stopped immediately upon the issuance of a suspension order by Gov. Aris Aumentado which is set to be signed on Monday.

The stoppage order will be issued amidst the mushrooming whale shark watching activities which started in the waters of Lila town some four years ago then in Albuquerque and now in Dauis town.

The latest in Dauis, was identified as operating without a business permit and the Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC).

The “iron hand” decision of the governor called the Philippine National Police Maritime Group, Philippine Coast Guard, Coastal Law Enforcement Councils (CLEC) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to enforce the stoppage order.

The order will be in effect for the whale shark watching activities in the towns of Lila, Albuquerque and Dauis towns.

Cited as the reason behind the stoppage order was the “feeding of the marine mammals with krill which is designed to lure the whale sharks to stay in the areas.”

The krill on the surface water of the interaction areas causes foul odor.

The governor cited the Constitution which provides the policy of the State to advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature. The Constitution also provides that the provinces can exercise general supervision over component cities and municipalities.

The order of the governor is anchored on the fact that “feeding of whale sharks, which are migratory marine mammals, to lure them to stay in the interaction areas affects their natural behavior and threatens the balance and healthful ecology intended by nature.”

The foul odor which could reach the beaches in Panglao Island and negatively affect the overall image of Bohol, and its tourism industry is at stake

Earlier, the Provincial Tourism Council (PTC) chaired by lawyer Doy Nunag and the Tagbilaran Baywatch under lawyer Gertrude Biliran aired their strong objection to the activities

Gov. Aumentado was candid to admit that the designation of Bohol as the first and only UNESCO Global Geopark in the country will be at stake if these activities will not be stopped.

“It is the duty of the provincial government to uphold the general welfare, to protect the livelihood of the majority as against the business interest of the few,” Aumentado stated.

The stoppage order came even as stakeholders in the business claimed to provide economic activities in the watch areas.

The daily revenue of an area could easily reach P300,000 as each tourist is charged P1,200.

The activities, according to barangay officials, are providing substantial income to the crew manning the sea activities.

In Dauis, some 100 residents are paid P900 daily and P500 rental of their bancas while swimmers who watch that the tourists behave while swimming with the sharks are paid P1,000 daily with free breakfast and lunch.

Barangay Catarman and LGU Dauis are receiving P100,000 monthly as share of the business activities,

The business benefit could not be bartered with the bad environmental effects of the whale shark watching activities, the governor concluded.