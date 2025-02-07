26 doctors to be deployed to Bohol district hospitals

February 7, 2025
February 7, 2025

26 doctors to be deployed to Bohol district hospitals

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Department of Health (DOH)-Bohol, in partnership with the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh), is set to deploy a total of 26 medical professionals to district hospitals. This includes 17 internal medicine doctors, 3 general surgeons, 2 pediatricians, 1 anesthesiologist, and 3 rural health physicians.

This initiative aims to enhance healthcare services and better understand the deployment of doctors employed by DOH-Bohol and the PGBh.

The deployment is considered a crucial step in ensuring the province’s healthcare system functions effectively, providing access to medical services for all communities, especially those in landlocked areas.

Provincial Administrator Asteria Caberte emphasized the significance of the deployment, stating that district hospitals play a crucial role in addressing healthcare issues and reducing the congestion at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH). She highlighted that the ultimate goal is to provide essential services to the Boholano community.

The PGBh will focus on hospitals in landlocked towns where the Department of Health (DOH) cannot deploy doctors, prioritizing those with limited access to medical services.

The provincial government will allocate resources to hospitals that the DOH cannot provide medical staff, ensuring that essential healthcare services are delivered to the areas that need them most.

The goal is to effectively balance the placement of doctors and resources. This collaboration aims to improve district hospitals that are lacking in medical equipment and staffing, ensuring that all facilities are well-equipped to serve their communities.

On behalf of Governor Aris Aumentado, Caberte reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to providing the best quality medical services.

This initiative is part of the provincial government’s broader vision to strengthen healthcare systems, ensuring that every Boholano has access to quality medical care. (PIMO/JFP)

