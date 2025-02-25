Lite Shipping to launch new vessel plying Tagbilaran-Cebu City route

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Lite Shipping Corporation, operating under the brand name Lite Ferries, “Ang Barkong Bol-anon” is continually expanding and bringing in world-class brand-new ships to its fleet.

This coming Friday, at 4 p.m., the company is set to launch one of its latest brand-new, IACS classed vessels, the M/V Lite Ferry Ten.

Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) granted the vessel a pioneering status in the routes of Cebu City – Tagbilaran City – Larena, Siquijor – Plaridel, Misamis Occidental and vice versa.

The blessing and inauguration will be held onboard the vessel at the Port of Tagbilaran City with Bohol Governor, Erico Aristotle Aumentado, Cong. Zaldy S. Villa of Siquijor and Mayor Jane C. Yap of Tagbilaran as guests of honor.

M/V Lite Ferry Ten was built in China and completed in 2024. This 72-meter-long coast-wise ro-ro ferry has a depth of 4.50 meters, breadth of 16.80 meters and a GRT of 3,390 tons. It can accommodate 500 passengers in various accommodations and 20 units of ten-wheeler heavy trucks plus 10 cars. Vessel runs a service speed of 11 to 12 knots. It is classed by RINA of Italy, and it has all lying bed bunks for passengers with both air-con (tourist) and non-air-con (standard). Together with MV Lite Ferry 11, Lite Ferries will now have daily trip departures in each destination in this route.

The launch is expected to be attended by representatives from the maritime industry namely MARINA, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Cebu Port Authority (CPA) and other local government officials from their respective destinations.

Lite Ferries operates one of the youngest fleets in the country, with almost half of the fleet acquired brand new and one fourth of the fleet below 20 years of age upon acquisition. This was the result of the companies re-fleeting program of the past 10 years.

Running true to its tagline “Bridging Islands, Connecting Lives”, Lite Ferries is now connecting the Island of Bohol to the rest of the Philippines. Operating in 32 destinations, Lite Ferries has been bridging the provinces of Sorsogon, Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental and Zamboanga del Norte.

You can check them out at their website: https://liteferries.com.ph/ and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com /LiteShippingCorporation/.