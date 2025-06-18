Boholana included in VP Duterte’s defense team

June 18, 2025
Boholana included in VP Duterte's defense team

A Boholana was named as among the 16 lawyers who will be defending Vice President Sara Duterte in her impeachment trial.

Clarlaine Radoc of Barangay Centro, Tubigon was included in Duterte’s defense team which entered its appearance before the Senate impeachment court on Monday, said former Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Bohol president, Julius Gregory Delgado II.

According to a document submitted to the House of Representatives, lawyers from the Fortun Narvasa & Salazar law firm, including Radoc, will defend Duterte.

Radoc, 30, was admitted to the Bar in 2022.

She earned her Juris Doctor degree at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City.

Radoc, daughter of retired police colonel Armando Radoc, was named Anyag sa Tubigon in 2013.

Other lawyers who will be defending the Vice President are Philip Sigfrid Fortun, Gregorio Narvasa II, Sheila Sison, Carlo Joaquin Narvasa, Roberto Batungbacal, Justin Nicol Gular, Lindon Miguel Bacquel, David Ronell Golla VII, Maria Selena Golda Fortun, Francesca Marie Flores, Miguel Carlos Fernandez, Michael Wesley Poa, Reynold Munsayac, Mark Vinluan and Ralph Bodota. (rt)

