Dengue cases in Bohol drop by 52%

The number of dengue cases in Bohol plummeted in the first five months of 2025 marking a whopping 52.5% percent drop in infections from the same period last year.

Data from the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed that 1,205 cases of the disease were recorded from January 1, 2025 to May 31, 2025.

In the same period in 2024, PESU recorded 2,539 infections caused by the dreaded mosquito-borne disease.

The PESU said two persons from Tagbilaran City and Calape have died due to the disease in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the same data, the highest number of cases was recorded in Talibon with 164 infections followed by Tagbilaran City and Ubay with 101 and 82 cases, respectively.

Other top municipalities with the high dengue cases were the following: Inabanga, 44; Valencia, 44; Tubigon, 41; Bien Unido, 38; Trinidad, 37; Buenavista; and Loon, 36.

The PHO reminded that dengue infections can be further curbed if communities observe preventive measures such as the “4S,” the Department of Health’s four-pronged strategy against the spread of the disease.

The 4S plan involves searching and destroying mosquito breeding places, securing self-protection, seeking early consultation, and supporting fogging and spraying in hotspot places.

In its recommendations, the PHO urged municipalities and barangays to continue conducting “information, education, and communication” campaigns on dengue.

It also recommended the reactivation of anti-dengue task forces at the purok level. (AD)