No repatriation requests yet from Boholano OFWs in Israel, Iran: OWWA-7

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has not received requests for repatriation from Boholano Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) in Israel, Iran and nearby countries as conflict between the two nations escalates, an official said.

According to Ma. Christina Marie Vistal, OWWA Central Visayas (OWWA 7) Case Officer, they received only two requests for repatriation from OFWs in Iran from Cebu and Siquijor.

“So far, wala pay request from the OFWs or the families na taga Bohol,” said Vistal.

Vistal noted that there are Boholano OFWs in Israel and Iran but they have yet to get the exact numbers.

Several Boholanos and other OFWs were repatriated when the Israel-Gaza war erupted in 2023 but the OWWA 7 awaited data from its central office as to how many from Central Visayas returned to the war-stricken region since then.

“Last time, diha tay na record na mga Boholanos na nanguli although dili lang mi ka sure for the meantime kung namalik. Some wala na mo balik for good, pero dili mi ka sure kung naa bay uban na namalik,” said Vistal.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said Filipinos in the country can already opt for voluntary repatriation.

Meanwhile, families and relatives of OFWs in affected areas may request for assistance from the OWWA’s satellite office in Tagbilaran City.

The OWWA, in turn, will coordinate with the OFWs to determine if they are seeking repatriation.

“For Boholano families of OFWs na nabalaka sa sitwasyon, pwede ta mo-file og request for assistance sa atong satellite office…Then the request will be endorsed to OWWA Israel para makuha nila ang data and maka-coordinate sa OFW para ma-arrange ang process sa ilang exit and chartered flight,” Vistal added. (R. Tutas)

