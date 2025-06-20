Bohol’s former ‘No. 2 Most Wanted’ shot dead in Pilar

A former convict who was previously tagged as the second most wanted person in Bohol was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant in Pilar town on Wednesday night, less than a year after he was released from imprisonment for homicide.

Captain Waldo Batad, chief of the Pilar Police Station, said Christopher Buslo, 45, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Pilar, was found sprawled at the side of a national highway in the said village at past 9 p.m.

Authorities initially found four gunshot wounds in various parts of the victim’s body.

Based on initial police investigation, Batad was last seen riding his motorcycle near the area where he was found dead.

“Nag motor kuno ning biktima unya mura kuno og gisundan siya basi sa nakakita pero wala nuon siya ka witness na gipusil,” said Batad.

Police have yet to determine the suspect and motive behind the fatal shooting.

According to Batad, Buslo was released on September 3, 2024 after serving his sentence.

He was initially charged with murder but entered a plea deal for homicide which lowered his sentence.

On October 3, 2024, Buslo was allegedly involved in another shooting incident where he was suspected of shooting a barangay official but no charges were filed.

“Unfortunately, ang maong barangay official na hadlok wa na mapadayon mao wala na mo prosper kay wa na man magpakita ang biktima,” said Batad.

Information obtained from authorities also indicated that Buslo was a gun-for-hire.

He was also a known high-ranking inmate at the Bohol District Jail. In 2017, he caught with contraband and cash during a “Greyhound Operation” at the said facility. (A. Doydora)