Bohol’s former ‘No. 2 Most Wanted’ shot dead in Pilar

Topic |  
June 20, 2025
June 20, 2025

Bohol’s former ‘No. 2 Most Wanted’ shot dead in Pilar

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A former convict who was previously tagged as the second most wanted person in Bohol was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant in Pilar town on Wednesday night, less than a year after he was released from imprisonment for homicide.

Captain Waldo Batad, chief of the Pilar Police Station, said Christopher Buslo, 45, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Pilar, was found sprawled at the side of a national highway in the said village at past 9 p.m.

Authorities initially found four gunshot wounds in various parts of the victim’s body.

Based on initial police investigation, Batad was last seen riding his motorcycle near the area where he was found dead.   

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Nag motor kuno ning biktima unya mura kuno og gisundan siya basi sa nakakita pero wala nuon siya ka witness na gipusil,” said Batad.

Police have yet to determine the suspect and motive behind the fatal shooting.

According to Batad, Buslo was released on September 3, 2024 after serving his sentence.

He was initially charged with murder but entered a plea deal for homicide which lowered his sentence.

On October 3, 2024, Buslo was allegedly involved in another shooting incident where he was suspected of shooting a barangay official but no charges were filed.

“Unfortunately, ang maong barangay official na hadlok wa na mapadayon mao wala na mo prosper kay wa na man magpakita ang biktima,” said Batad.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Information obtained from authorities also indicated that Buslo was a gun-for-hire.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He was also a known high-ranking inmate at the Bohol District Jail. In 2017, he caught with contraband and cash during a “Greyhound Operation” at the said facility. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boholana included in VP Duterte’s defense team

A Boholana was named as among the 16 lawyers who will be defending Vice President Sara Duterte in her impeachment…

Bohol BM faces graft, malversation charges

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Board Member Mimi Boniel-Maglasang is facing three…

Gun-for-hire suspect found dead in Sierra Bullones

A former convict who police had tagged as a gun-for-hire was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the town…

Woman, 58, shot dead inside Panglao boarding house

A 58-year-old woman was shot dead inside her rented room at a boarding house in Barangay Tawala, Panglao on Monday…

Criminal, admin raps filed vs. Panglao mayor

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Administrative and criminal cases have been filed…

SC: Suspension of Bohol teacher for pregnancy out of wedlock illegal

The Supreme Court (SC) reiterated that premarital sexual relations leading to pregnancy are not immoral and do not justify suspending…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply