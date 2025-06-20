Tagbilaran remains Mpox free; All suspected cases test negative

Tagbilaran City remains free of Mpox (formerly monkeypox), a health official said on Thursday after tests on suspected cases have yielded negative results.

“As of today, Tagbilaran remains Mpox free,” said Robin Culpa, spokesperson of the Tagbilaran City Primary Care Facility (TCPCF).

According to Culpa, all four patients suspected of having contracted Mpox tested negative for the disease based on tests conducted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Three persons had previously tested negative of the disease while the last result was transmitted by the RITM on Thursday morning.

“Kumpleto na tanan ang results sa atong mga gi pang swab. Ang last na ni abot, ang ika upat na swab, ganihang 11 a.m. ang resulta and luckily ang iyang resulta is negative, so all our suspected cases sa syudad sa Tagbilaran are all negative,” Culpa said.

The patients had lesions, one of the symptoms of Mpox, but these were believed to have been caused by chicken pox.

“At the same time, ilang mga blisters gagmay ug katag compared to Mpox na dagko unya durot mao naka ingon g’yud ta na chicken pox,” Culpa said.

However, Culpa noted that city health officials remain vigilant against the disease.

The health official said there may still be other possible cases of Mpox that need to be investigated.

“Wa nato gi-close ang possibility na naa pa gyuy suspected cases nato so we can follow our protocol na maka swab ta nila and at the same time ato silang ma isolate,” said Culpa. (RT)