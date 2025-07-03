Aris orders OVP to stop culling of pigs with ASF

Governor Aris Aumentado has ordered the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) to cease the culling of hogs infected with African Swine Fever (ASF), which has been a measure applied across the country in efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

In an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday, Aumentado said allowing pigs to die due to the contagious virus will dispel doubts on the existence of ASF or the positive results of tests conducted on pigs.

“Ako silang gi ingnan na ‘ayaw na patya,’ patan-aw ng tag-iya sa baboy na mamatay sa ilang atubangan tungod sa sakit aron mo tuo sila na naay ASF, di pa ta kabayad. Di pa maka gasto ang province kay di man sila mo submit, so at least clear ta,” Aumentado said.

The governor lamented that some hog owners have questioned the government’s conduct of “depopulation,” which is the culling or killing of pigs infected with the virus to prevent its spread.

“Ang akong advice nila, ipahunong nanang [depopulation], kanang patyon ng baboy kung mag positive kay mao nay usa sa mga nakahatag og hugaw sa mga huna-huna na gituyo og patay bisag naay resulta na positive,” he added.

Aumentado said households or farms with positive ASF cases will be monitored and marked.

Pig owners from these areas will be prevented from moving or transporting their hogs to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Kanang areas na naay positive mao nay e-cordon—dili nila ihawon ang baboy, dili nila dalhon gawas kay ibaligya nila so naa ra sa sulod then mag kawot na, kay in kaso na mamatay, ilubog dayon,” Aumentado said. (A. Doydora)