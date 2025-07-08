LWI gets new conditional water permit; NWRB dismisses BWUI petition vs. Richli

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Richli-Loctob water development conglomerate scored double wins at the NWRB (National Water Regulatory Board), when, first, it was granted a new Conditional Water Permit (08-24.25-007) for Loctob to access for spring water development at 50.51 liters per second.

Secondly, the NWRB dismissed for lack of merit the past petition of BWUI (Bohol Water Utilities Inc) to block the application of Richli Corporation to set up water treatment plant to using the Ohan Spring in Cortes above the limits placed on the BWUI approval.

NWRB ruled that BWUI cannot deprive other water developers who use the Ohan Spring water. The NWRB noted that Richli was able to show its ECC permits and that it has the technical competence to perform the water treatment project.

These two developments augur well for the future ability of the group to access additional water sources for its multi-town water treatment and distribution project.

