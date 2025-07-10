Woman dead, 1 other hurt in separate cobra encounters in Bohol

A woman died while a man was injured in separate cobra encounters in Sevilla and Mabini.

The fatality was identified as Analynda Dultra, 52, of Barangay Cabancalan, Sevilla while the other victim who survived the cobra bite was identified as Basilides Vallespen of Barangay San Isidro Mabini.

According to Barangay Captain Maria Welita Bareta, Dultra was feeding rabbits outside her house when a king cobra suddenly bit her foot at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Dultra managed to slap the cobra but she got bitten again in the hand.

Bareta said Dultra first sought treatment from a folk healer (albularyo) and was only taken to the hospital at 4:00 p.m., around two hours after being bitten.

She was initially rushed to a local health center but was referred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) where she was declared dead on arrival.

“Pag-abot didto sa manayhupay, ni lagom na man. Unya gida og Tagbilaran, pero awahi naman kuno,” said Bareta.

Neighbors of the victim later found and killed the king cobra which was estimated to be two meters long.

On Tuesday, Vallespen was walking at a rice field when he was bitten by a Samar Cobra at past 9 a.m.

Vallespen was immediately rushed to a hospital in Ubay and was referred to the (GCGMH).

He has continued to recuperate at the hospital after he was given an anti-venom. (A. Doydora)  

