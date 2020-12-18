Active local transmission cases in Bohol down to 2











Only two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections remained active in Bohol as of Thursday, down from a height of 45 cases on December 1, Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez said.

According to Lopez, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province also continued its downward trend dropping to 29 from 35 on Wednesday and 54 on Tuesday. The month-long high of ongoing infections reached 154 at the onset of December.

“Ubay-ubay ang atong mga recoveries especially gikan sa atong local transmission cases. Duha nalang ang nabilin—gikan sa Sikatuna usa, ug sa Carmen usa,” said Lopez.

The other active COVID-19 infections at 27 cases were identified as locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos and authorized persons outside of residence.

Bohol has recorded a total of 785 COVID-19 cases since February.

Some 740 have recovered while 16 have died due to the disease, marking a 98-percent recovery rate in the resolved cases.

Lopez called on the public to continue following health protocols to sustain the downtrend of cases of the highly contagious disease.

“Bisan aning atong gitahu na kalambuan, dili gihapon nato ibutang sa kompyansa ang pagpanalipod sa atong tagsa-tagsa ka kaugalingon,” he said.

Parties and other gatherings of large groups should still be avoided even during the holidays to help contain the spread of the virus,” the health official added. (A. Doydora)