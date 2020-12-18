Active local transmission cases in Bohol down to 2

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Active local transmission cases in Bohol down to 2

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Only two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections remained active in Bohol as of Thursday, down from a height of 45 cases on December 1, Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez said.

According to Lopez, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province also continued its downward trend dropping to 29 from 35 on Wednesday and 54 on Tuesday. The month-long high of ongoing infections reached 154 at the onset of December.

“Ubay-ubay ang atong mga recoveries especially gikan sa atong local transmission cases. Duha nalang ang nabilin—gikan sa Sikatuna usa, ug sa Carmen usa,” said Lopez.

The other active COVID-19 infections at 27 cases were identified as locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos and authorized persons outside of residence.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Bohol has recorded a total of 785 COVID-19 cases since February.

Some 740 have recovered while 16 have died due to the disease, marking a 98-percent recovery rate in the resolved cases.

Lopez called on the public to continue following health protocols to sustain the downtrend of cases of the highly contagious disease.

“Bisan aning atong gitahu na kalambuan, dili gihapon nato ibutang sa kompyansa ang pagpanalipod sa atong tagsa-tagsa ka kaugalingon,” he said.

Parties and other gatherings of large groups should still be avoided even during the holidays to help contain the spread of the virus,” the health official added. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Active COVID cases in Bohol drop further to 35

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further dropped on Wednesday to 35, the lowest record for the entire…

Ongoing infections drop to 57 after ‘alarming’ surge at December onset

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol continued to drop to 57 on Monday after the province recorded a…

Frontliners to get P3,000 monthly hazard pay

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Hospital frontliners will be getting P3,000 monthly…

Family of 6-month-old who died of COVID-19 tests negative

The family of the six-month-old infant who died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Carmen town last week has tested…

Active virus cases in Bohol down to 77 after ‘alarming’ surge

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province has once again started to decline and has reached a monthlong…

Tutor seeks Capitol’s support in move to renationalize Candijay hospital

Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor on Wednesday appealed for the support of the provincial government in her efforts to renationalize…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply