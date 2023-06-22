DTI Bohol awaits guidelines on mulled ban on ‘lato-lato’

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Bohol is now awaiting guidelines from its head office on possible action against the sale of the popular toy “lato-lato” which, the department said, should be stopped due to lack of proper documentation from the government.

Joe Hibaya, chief of DTI Bohol’s Consumer Protection Division, said the toys do not have certificate of product notification and have been deemed unsafe by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Ang DTI side we will assist them [FDA] upon issuance of a final advisory from our Regional Operations Group kung unsaon pag address ni diri sa atoang probinsya. So gahuwat pa mi sa final instructions on how to deal with the enforcement,” said Hibaya in an interview over station dyRD on Wednedsay.

While the government has not outright banned the sale of the toy, Hibaya cautioned parents to refrain from purchasing and using “unnotified” lato-lato toys sold to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kitang mga ginikanan ato g’yung bantayan atong mga bata na dili basta-basta mamalit aning maong produkto sanglit duna may advisory ang FDA na dunay risk ang [pagamit] sa maong produkto,” said Hibaya.

Lato-lato, also known as “clackers”, are made up of two plastic spheres suspended on a single string which makes a clacking sound when swung.

Based on an advisory issued by the FDA, lato-lato toys pose health risks to users particularly as these have not undergone any safety and quality inspection from the government.

“The use of substandard and possibly adulterated toy and childcare article product may result in health risks including, but not limited to, endocrine disruption and reproductive or development effects; or may result to injury, choking or suffocation due to its small or broken parts,” the FDA said.

Hibaya also noted that the toys do not have labels on their plastic packaging. (A. Doydora)