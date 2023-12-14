SP Oks bill for free use of province-owned ambulances in Bohol

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Bohol has passed on third and final reading an ordinance implementing the free use of ambulances of provincial government-run medical facilities in the province.

The ordinance, which waives the payment for the use of all ambulances of hospitals and infirmaries owned and operated by the Provincial Government of Bohol, was passed on third and final reading during the SP’s regular session on Thursday last week.

Proposed Ordinance No. 023-2023, authored by 1st District Board Member Aldner Damalerio, has been transmitted to the office of Governor Aris Aumentado for approval.

According to the proposed measure, “it shall be unlawful for any official, employee or person to collect a fee for the use of any Provincial Government of Bohol-owned hospital ambulances and PTVs by any patient entitled to the use of the same as provided in this Ordinance.”

Currently, use of province-owned ambulances cost around P1,000 depending on the distance travelled by the vehicle.

The provincial government has 10 hospitals across the island including the Garcia Memorial Provincial Hospital in Talibon, Teodoro Galagar District Hospital in Jagna, Cong. Simeon Toribio Hospital in Carmen, Catigbian District Hospital in Catigban, Cong. Natalio Castilio Memorial Hospital in Loon, Francisco Dagohoy Municipal Hospital in Inabanga, Candijay Community Hospital in Candijay, Clarin Community Hospital in Clarin, and Maribojoc Community Hospital in Maribojoc.

However, the free use of the ambulance is strictly for emergency situations.

“Emergency refers to a condition or state of patient wherein based on the objective findings of a prudent medical officer on duty for the day, there is immediate danger on the life of the patient where delay in initial support and treatment may cause loss of life or permanent disability,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance also limits the number of companions who may accompany the patient in the ambulance to just one. (AD)

