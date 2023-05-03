SP ordinance sets dialysis rates at P2,600 in Bohol gov’t hospitals

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has passed an ordinance setting the rate of hemodialysis treatment in all hospitals under the Provincial Government of Bohol at P2,600 per session.

Provincial Board Member Aldner Damalerio who authored the bill said the measure was passed on third and final reading during the legislative body’s regular session Tuesday.

According to Damalerio, the rate which was proposed by the Bohol Provincial Diagnostic and Ambulatory Care Center (BPDACC) is the lowest in the province compared with those offered by other hospitals, both private and government.

“Kaning maong rate this was proposed by BPDACC under Dr. Em-em Uy. Gi compare ni nila atong proposed rates ug sa rates sa ubang government hospitals sama sa Gallares and sa mga private hospitals, and based sa comparison, kani atong rate maoy pinakaubos,” said Damalerio.

Currently, the provincial government has dialysis centers in Talibon and the BPDACC in Tagbilaran City which is expected to start operations the forthcoming weeks.

The BPDACC is expected open when it secures its license from the Department of Health.

According to Damalerio, the provincial government is also planning to open a dialysis center in the central portion of the province, particularly in Carmen, and other parts of the island.

“Sa east side butangan sa Jagna at another hospital owned by the provincial government and sa west sa Loon hospital so whichever unsy convenient sa pasyente naa tay daghan options na,” said Damalerio.

The measure is set to be transmitted to Governor Aris Aumentado for his approval.

According to Damalerio, the number of kidney disease cases in the province is on the rise.

He noted that the opening of the dialysis center of BPDACC will help decongest other dialysis centers in the province, particularly Tagbilaran City.

“Sa BPDACC naay mga cases na mo inquire nila tungod kay taas kaayo ang pila sa ubang dialysis centers both private and government, so ni hanyo sila na kung pwede ba sila maka-cater. So now with these rates and the delivery of the dialysis machines, pwede na sila maka sugod-sugod few weeks from now,” said Damalerio. (A. Doydora)