Bishop Uy releases catchy song on vote-buying, ‘dreams’ of ‘clean’ elections

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran released a music video of a Boholano-composed song on the ills of vote-buying in hopes that catchy melody and lyrics would help individuals vote based on their conscience, not on who gives more money in exchange for votes.

Uy, who has long been vocal against corruption in government, said in an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday that he needed to come up with a new approach that would finally convince individuals not to sell their votes.

He said that songs, especially catchy ones, tend to be repeated by listeners with its meaning eventually embedded in their thoughts upon repetition.

“Ato lang ning gipadayag pinaagi ani kay suwayan nato og bag-ong pamaagi kay daghan ng higayon, daghan ng pamaagi na atong gihimo sauna unya wa pa kaduot kaayo so basin kini hinaut pa unta,” said Uy.

The music video of the song titled “Damgo sa Eleksyon” and composed by architect Dodong Arambala was first posted by the digital-savvy prelate on Facebook on November 19 and then on Youtube on the next day.

Both posts have so far garnered over 60,000 views.

In the song, Uy states those who buy votes tend to be corrupt.

“Kon sa kwarta kita mudawat, ang mudaug basi’g mangawat. Botar sa imong konsensya dili tungod sa kwarta,” the song says.

Uy, in the same radio interview, said that voters will only have themselves to blame if they continue to sell their votes.

“Ang simbahan magtudlo man gyud sa kanunay og unsay maayo ug unsay angayan unya atong pag-ampo ug paghinaut na ang matag botante na Pilipino, matag pumipili na makaabot na gyud sa ilang kasing-kasing ang kamatuoran na kung dili gyud ta mag-usab, kita ra gyuy mabasol sa atong kahimtang,” he said.

“We really need to do something to change para makatilaw ta og kausaban, tagaan nato og chance atong kaugalingon ug ang atong mga anak na makatilaw sad ta na mu-level up ta sa atong kinabuhing moral ug kinabuhing nasudnon,” he added.

Uy has be open about his abhorrence of corruption through public statements including in his homilies.

In March this year, the bishop alleged that he knows of a government official who pocketed at least P20 million a month in kickbacks from businessmen.

Uy however did not name the alleged corrupt government officer or indicate if he or she is an elected official of the province.

In one of his homilies in July this year, Uy said that those who sold their votes do not have the right to get angry or complain against the performance of elected leaders.

“We deserve the kind of leaders we elect. Mao na gi ingon na agwantaha,” Uy said. (R. Tutas)