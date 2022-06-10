Image of Sto. Niño de Cebu arrives in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Image of Sto. Niño de Cebu arrives in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The image of Sto. Niño de Cebu arrived in Tagbilaran City on Thursday as part of a tour carried out in celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran received at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral the image which has been with the Diocese of Talibon since May 12.

According to Rev. Fr. Nelson Cerda, rector of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, it is the first time for the image to travel outside of Cebu since the pandemic started in 2020.

“Naay mga lugara na na gidalhan sa Cebu pero first time ni na outside sa province,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The image will be ferried back to Cebu on June 21.

Cerda said the tour is intended to spread devotion to Sto. Niño and help strengthen the Catholic faith.

“Ang katuyuan ana mao ang pagpakaylap sa debosyon sa Sr. Sto Niño ug para pud madasig ang mga taw na mo participate sa mga kalihukan sa Simbahan ug magpalig-on sa atong pagtuo,” he said.

After its two-day stay at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, the Sto. Niño image will tour various parishes under the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

It will be taken to the Lindaville Parish on Friday and to Barangay Dao on Saturday.

On Sunday, the image will be featured in a motorcade which will pass by K of C, the villages of Cogon and Manga in Tagbilaran City and Lapaz in Cortes.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Next week, the image will be taken to the following areas:

 ADVERTISEMENT 
  • June 13 – Maribojoc and Cuasi, Loon
  • June 14 to 15 – Sandingan Island, Loon;
  • June 15 – Catagbacan, Loon
  • June 16 – Calape
  • June 17 – Panggangan
  • June 18 – Cahayag, Tubigon
  • June 19 – Clarin
  • June 20 to 21 – Tubigon

(rt)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Abandonment of newborn, abortion ‘tantamount to murder,’ says Tagbi diocese chancellor

The abandonment of a newborn baby and abortion of a fully formed fetus are “tantamount to murder,” a ranking Catholic…

Distancing to be observed still during Holy Week activities, says Tagbilaran diocese

Health safety measures such as social distancing should still be observed during Masses and other Lenten activities, the Diocese of…

Bohol churches to place ash on foreheads on Ash Wednesday

Catholics in Bohol and the rest of the country will be allowed to receive ash crosses on Ash Wednesday to…

Pope Francis donates P5-M to ‘Odette’ victims

MANILA – Pope Francis has donated around 100,000 euros (around PHP5 million) as initial financial assistance for the victims of Typhoon…

Catholic faithful urged not to hold extravagant Xmas parties

MANILA – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Wednesday appealed to the faithful not to hold extravagant Christmas…

Apostolic Nuncio to PH leads turnover of Holy Cross Parish Church in Maribojoc

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Most Rev.…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply