Image of Sto. Niño de Cebu arrives in Tagbilaran

The image of Sto. Niño de Cebu arrived in Tagbilaran City on Thursday as part of a tour carried out in celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran received at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral the image which has been with the Diocese of Talibon since May 12.

According to Rev. Fr. Nelson Cerda, rector of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, it is the first time for the image to travel outside of Cebu since the pandemic started in 2020.

“Naay mga lugara na na gidalhan sa Cebu pero first time ni na outside sa province,” he said.

The image will be ferried back to Cebu on June 21.

Cerda said the tour is intended to spread devotion to Sto. Niño and help strengthen the Catholic faith.

“Ang katuyuan ana mao ang pagpakaylap sa debosyon sa Sr. Sto Niño ug para pud madasig ang mga taw na mo participate sa mga kalihukan sa Simbahan ug magpalig-on sa atong pagtuo,” he said.

After its two-day stay at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, the Sto. Niño image will tour various parishes under the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

It will be taken to the Lindaville Parish on Friday and to Barangay Dao on Saturday.

On Sunday, the image will be featured in a motorcade which will pass by K of C, the villages of Cogon and Manga in Tagbilaran City and Lapaz in Cortes.

Next week, the image will be taken to the following areas:

June 13 – Maribojoc and Cuasi, Loon

June 14 to 15 – Sandingan Island, Loon;

June 15 – Catagbacan, Loon

June 16 – Calape

June 17 – Panggangan

June 18 – Cahayag, Tubigon

June 19 – Clarin

June 20 to 21 – Tubigon

(rt)