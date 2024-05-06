Loboc Children’s Choir wins Gawad CCP award

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Loboc Children’s Choir is among this year’s awardees Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) under category B for its outstanding performances that promote and preserve the cultural heritage of Bohol.

The recipients of the prestigious Gawad CCP Para sa Sining 2024 was announced following a rigorous selection and deliberation process by the CCP Board of Trustees.

Under the musical direction of Alma Taldo, the choir has made significant contributions to strengthening and celebrating the cultural identity of both Boholanos and Filipinos.

The provincial government under the leadership of Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado has acknowledged the Loboc Children’s Choir for its remarkable contributions to the arts and their dedication to preserving local traditions through music.

The choir’s performances not only highlight Bohol’s rich heritage but also inspire a deeper appreciation of the unique cultural identity shared by all Filipinos.

Formed in 1980, the Loboc Children’s Choir has embarked on concert tours and won trophies at international competitions, showcasing its members’ talent on the world stage.

The Gawad CCP Para sa Sining is the CCP’s highest honor for artists across various disciplines, recognizing individuals or groups who consistently produce exceptional works or introduce innovative styles, enriching their respective art forms.

This award also acknowledges those who have made significant contributions to regional culture or the broader Philippine culture.

The award further honors cultural workers whose efforts in research, curatorship, arts management, or administration have played a vital role in developing specific art forms or in enhancing Philippine culture as a whole.

The awarding ceremony is slated on Sept. 20, at 7p.m. at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. (PIMO/ML)