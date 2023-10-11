Boholano papal nuncio of Spain ordains 48 bishops

GRANADA. Papal Nuncio of Spain, Archbishop Bernardito Auza administered the imposition of the Pallium on Archbishop of Granada, Spain, His Excellency Gil Tamayo inside the Granada Cathedral here last week.

The solemn ceremony attended by both church and government leaders of Granada was the latest in one of the nuncio’s functions in installing church leaders in Spain which is considered as the “bulwark of Catholicism and doctrinal purity.”

Spain’s top church leader has ordained 48 bishops and archbishops since his assumption as nuncio in December 2019.

The nuncio, who is a native of Talibon town, assumed the post after serving as the Pope’s representative to the United Nations based in New York, his previous assignment

Archbishop Auza’s assumption as Spain’s nuncio came timely during the celebration of the 500th year of Catholicism in the Philippines.

During a brief interview with the Chronicle at the Nunciature based in Madrid, Spain, Archbishop Auza said there is a “generational change” with about 20 episcopal appointments coming considering the retirement of old church leaders.

“The process of the appointments is a major task,” he admitted, aside from maintaining good relations with authorities at various levels.

“The work is challenging with more young priests to be given higher responsibilities,” Auza revealed, while it is his responsibility to evaluate every appointment of a church leader in Spain.

Nuncio Auza’s ordained archbishops are: Joan P{lanellas Barnosell of Tarragona; Francisco Cerro Chaves of Toledo; Mario Iceta Gavicagogeascoa of Burgos; Carlos Manuel Escribano Subias of Zaragoza; Josep Angel Saiz Meneses of Sevilla; Juan Antonio Aznarez Cobo, military ordinary of Spain; Luis Javier Arfuello Garcia of Villadolid; Jose Maria Gi Tamayo og Granada; Enrique Benavent Vidal of Valencia; Jose Prieto Fernandez of Santiago de Compostela and Jose Cobo Cano of Madrid.

The ordained bishops are Joseba Segura Etxezarraga of Bilbao; Sebastian Chico Martinez of Jaen; Fernando Valera Sanchex of Zamora; Javier Villanova Pelliisa, Auxiliary Bishop of Barcelona; Fernando Garcia Cadinanos of Mondonedo -Ferrol; Jose Antonio Satue Huerto of Teruel Albarracin; Vicente Ribas Prats of Ibiza; Francisco Cesar Garcia Magan, titular bishop of Scebatiana & auxiliary bishop of Toledo; Jesus Pulido Arriero of Voria-Caceres; Cristobal Deniz Hernandez of Islas Canarias; Vicente Rebollo Mozos of Tarazona; Ernesto Jesus Brontons of Plasencia; Joe Maria Avendano Parea of Getafe; Fernando Prado Ayuso of San Sebastian; David Abadias Aurin of Barcelona; Gerardo Villalonga of Menorca; Teodoro Leon Munoz of Sevilla; Ramon Dario Valvidcia Jimenez of Sevilla; Antonio Prieto Lucena of Alcala de Henares and Jesus Rico Garcia of Avila.

CHURCHES AND MUSEUMS

Archbishop Auza, as nuncio of Spain, takes pride in the excellent preservation of centuries-old churches and museums all over Spain.

He mentioned the towering Segrada Familia which by Nov. 12 this year, he will preside the inauguration of the “Tower of the Evangelists” after inaugurating last year the “Tower of the Virgin Mary,” The last tower to be inaugurated the “Tower of Jesus Christ,” the highest tower. The original target before the Covid was 2026. With the delay, the completion is targeted for 2030.

The Sagrada Familia has been under construction for 140 years, with the work beginning back in 1882. The gigantic church is now in the final phase.

The architectural style of the Sagrada Familia is Catalan Modernism and has an influence of the Spanish Gothic style.

The entire design was done by Antoni Gaudi, a Catalan architect and designer known as the greatest exponent of Catalan Modernism. His design which he personally started is being followed as the guide in finishing the entire church.

The Catholic Church in Spain has a long history, starting in the 1st century. It is the largest religion in Spain with 58.6% of Spaniards identifying as Catholic. Other bases even state that 95% of Spaniards are Catholics and the remaining follow Islam.

Catholicism is everywhere in Spain and its influence can be seen in churches and museums.

Like in the Philippines, each city, town, and village in Spain has its own patron saint.