Distancing to be observed still during Holy Week activities, says Tagbilaran diocese

Health safety measures such as social distancing should still be observed during Masses and other Lenten activities, the Diocese of Tagbilaran reminded the Catholic faithful, many one of whom are expected to troop to churches to observe Holy Week practices for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020.

Diocese of Tagbilaran episcopal clergy Fr. Efren Bongay said each pew should only be occupied by four to five people even if places of worship are already allowed to fill 100 percent of its full capacity.

“Gi maintain gihapon nato ang distancing, tag-upat kada pew gihapon unya kadtong naa sa gawas, samba lang gihapon sila kay gi andaman nato og maayo ng sound system sa gawas,” said Bongay.

Bongay, who is also the parish priest of the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, said they will also deploy marshals and ushers who will help ensure that health protocols are observed during the observance of Holy week.

The Diocese of Tagbilaran will be holding most of the traditional Holy Week activities which were suspended from 2020 to 2021 due to government-imposed lockdowns.

Various activities such as foot processions will already be organized by churches and are expected to draw large crowds. (ad)