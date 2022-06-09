Abandonment of newborn, abortion ‘tantamount to murder,’ says Tagbi diocese chancellor

Personnel of the Jagna Municipal Social Welfare and Development on Thursday bury the newborn baby boy who was found inside a trash bin at the town’s public market. | Photo: via Tonton Aniscal

The abandonment of a newborn baby and abortion of a fully formed fetus are “tantamount to murder,” a ranking Catholic cleric said Thursday.

“Kompleto na ang iyang lawas ug kalag mao ng full human person ang gilaglag, gipakuha so that’s tantamount to murder,” said Diocese of Tagbilaran chancellor Fr. Algerio Paña.

Paña issued the statement over station DYRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned inside a trash bin at the Jagna Public Market.

Photos and videos of the baby spread over social media on Wednesday, alarming netizens in the predominantly Catholic province which is known for its residents’ religiosity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kini intawng mga bataa or kini intawng mga fetus linghod pa ug dili pa gani sila makdepensa sa ilang kaugalingon so usa kini kadako gyud na sala sa pagtinuan sa Simbahan,” said Paña.

The Church official said the diocese laments the incident. He also expressed concern that abortion is becoming rampant and is already being legalized in other countries.

Paña reminded the Catholic faithful that abortion is still considered a “mortal sin.”

“Whatever deliberate attempt, whatever willful attempt, and even with consent na e-terminate ang kinabuhi labina ang mga huyang ug wa pay kusog ug wala pa kagawas sa tiyan sa iyang amahan usa gyud kini ka sala sa pagpatay. Mao gyud ni ang gi barugan sa Simbahan,” he added.

Paña highlighted the need to educate the Catholic faithful on when a life of a human being starts based on the standpoint of the Church.

“Daghan, labina sa mga batan-on and even those from Catholic schools, na wa gihapon magkatugkad kung asa gyud mag sugod ang kinabuhi. Naay uban moingon na di pa na kinabuhi kay dugo pa man na,” said Paña.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, authorities buried the newborn baby who was found covered in blood and wrapped in an eco-bag at a restroom inside the Jagna Public Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The baby who was still alive when discovered by a market caretaker was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Jagna municipal health officer Dr. Saira Cagulada said the baby died of complications caused by severe neonatal hypothermia. (RT)