380 Filipino priests gather in New York

Some 380 Filipino priests serving the different parts in the United States gathered in a three-day event held in New York last Oct 24-27, 2023.

Among the priests in attendance were Boholano clergy, 21 coming from San Francisco.

The theme song of the gathering entitled “One in Christ” (Kaisa Kay Kristo) is composed by Fr. Arnold Zamora, a Boholno composer and arranger.

The gathering of Pnoy priests brought the group Hilton Meadowlarks. Rutherford, NewJersey .

The event included a Mass officiated at the St. Patrik;s Cathedral in New York , considered as America”s parish church where the statue of San Agustin .

The group likewise conducted masses at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart Jesus .

The event was the 4th National Association of Filipino Priests which is conducted once every 3 years.

The next NAFP will be in Northern California in 2026.