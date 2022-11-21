Fisherman rescued after hit by Ocean Jet in waters off Tagbilaran

A 58-year-old fisherman was rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) after his fishing boat was accidentally hit by an Ocean Jet vessel in waters off Tagbilaran City on Monday morning.

Newly appointed PCG Wesrern Bohol commander Lt. John Wenceslao said Ocean Jet 688 had just departed from the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port when it rammed the banca of Gomerciano Sapong, a resident of the city.

Sapong told authorities that he was unable to see the incoming vessel due to intense glare of the sun.

“Diri sa may channeling area, nabanggan sa Ocean Jet ang maong fisherman. Hayag na mao as per statement ni Gomerciano Sapong ang direction sa sunlight niigo sa Ocean Jet mao na samawan siya, wala siya kaklaro sa barko so mao tong wala siya sa kalikay,” said Wenceslao.

Sapong did not suffer from any injury but his banca was damaged.

It was noted that the passenger vessel was still travelling at low speed as it was still near the port.

“Technically kadtong lugara, agianan gyud to siya og barko so dili gyud sakop sa lugar na dapat mangisda,” said Wenceslao.

According to Wenceslao, Ocean Jet 688 immediately stopped following impact to check on Sapong.

It was also the Ocean Jet crew that alerted the PCG substation in Tagbilaran City.

Sapong and the Ocean Jet management reached an amicable settlement.

Wencesclao added that the Ocean Jet vowed to pay for all the damages to Sapong’s banca. (RT)