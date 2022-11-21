Fisherman rescued after hit by Ocean Jet in waters off Tagbilaran

Topic |  
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Fisherman rescued after hit by Ocean Jet in waters off Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 58-year-old fisherman was rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) after his fishing boat was accidentally hit by an Ocean Jet vessel in waters off Tagbilaran City on Monday morning.

Newly appointed PCG Wesrern Bohol commander Lt. John Wenceslao said Ocean Jet 688 had just departed from the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port when it rammed the banca of Gomerciano Sapong, a resident of the city.

Sapong told authorities that he was unable to see the incoming vessel due to intense glare of the sun.

“Diri sa may channeling area, nabanggan sa Ocean Jet ang maong fisherman. Hayag na mao as per statement ni Gomerciano Sapong ang direction sa sunlight niigo sa Ocean Jet mao na samawan siya, wala siya kaklaro sa barko so mao tong wala siya sa kalikay,” said Wenceslao.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Sapong did not suffer from any injury but his banca was damaged.

It was noted that the passenger vessel was still travelling at low speed as it was still near the port.

 “Technically kadtong lugara, agianan gyud to siya og barko so dili gyud sakop sa lugar na dapat mangisda,” said Wenceslao.

According to Wenceslao, Ocean Jet 688 immediately stopped following impact to check on Sapong.

It was also the Ocean Jet crew that alerted the PCG substation in Tagbilaran City.

Sapong and the Ocean Jet management reached an amicable settlement.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Wencesclao added that the Ocean Jet vowed to pay for all the damages to Sapong’s banca. (RT)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Fire guts German’s national house, leaves P1.4 million in damages

Fire investigators are eyeing electrical ignition as a possible cause of the fire that gutted a two-story house of a…

American national, 69, survives road mishap in Dauis

A 69-year-old America n national survived a road mishap in which his vehicle was thrown off to the side of…

Man, granddaughter hurt in Tagbilaran road mishap

A man and his 15-year-old granddaughter who he was taking to school landed in the hospital after their tricab slammed…

1 dead, 2 hurt as 2 motorcycle collides in Getafe

A man died while a husband and wife were injured following a head-on collision between two motorcycles along a highway…

Fire guts ‘chicharon’ factory in Tagbilaran, leaves P135k in damages

A blaze that gutted an establishment which manufactures food products in Tagbilaran City damaged over P135,000 worth of properties, the…

63-year-old man found dead in Panglao house

A 63-year-old man was found dead while hanging from a water tank in Panglao town in an apparent suicide. Corporal…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply