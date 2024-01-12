70-year-old man dies after hit by student-driven motorcycle in Balilihan

January 12, 2024
70-year-old man dies after hit by student-driven motorcycle in Balilihan

A 70-year-old man died after she was hit by a motorcycle driven by a college student along a national highway in Barangay Hanopol in Balilihan on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Master Sgt. Penaso of the Balilihan Police Station said the victim, Pableo Lacea, a resident of Hanopol Weste, was about to cross the road when she was rammed by the motorcycle driven by one Dina Mae Dapap.

“Kaning driver gadali kuno ni kay tua silay adtuon sa Sagbayan. Kusog-kusog ni iyang dagan samtang kaning namatay ga tindog ra man ni siya sa kilid, naa pa sa rough road kay diha may sakyanan nanglabay samtang gahuwat siya ma clear ning dan,” said Paneso.  

Based on initial police investigation, Dapap had just overtaken another vehicle and lost control of her motorcycle upon returning to her lane causing her to swerve and hit the victim.

Lacea was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City for emergency medical aid but she later succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, Dapap, a student of the Bohol Northestern Colleges in Catigbian and a resident of the town, was placed under police custody.

Dapap who sustained minor injuries has undergone inquest proceedings and was charged with reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

“Wala may settlement pa so far, so gi file na ang complaint sa fiscal,” said Paneso.  

According to Paneso, Dapap had no driver’s license and was driving her boyfriend’s motorcycle. (A. Doydora)

