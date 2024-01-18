Fire razes house in Albur

A house was gobbled by fire Wednesday night in Alburquerque after its owner left burning waste materials nearby that he had cleaned up earlier that day.

According to SFO3 Erwin Roy Mondilla of the Alburquerque Fire Station, the destroyed house was owned by one Ruben Namoco of Barangay Upper Sta. Fe in said municipality.

Initial investigation revealed that Mondilla was seen by neighbors cleaning his house surroundings around 2:00 in the afternoon and apparently burned the piled up wastes that he left unattended and which gutted the entire house.

It was already past 7:00 PM, that the Albur Fire Station received a call reporting the fire. However, when fireman arrived at the area, the house was already engulfed in flames.

The house owner was reportedly planning to rent out the house which was why no one was staying on it.

Damage caused by the incident is estimated at P15,000 since the house is made of light materials. (KB)