Decomposing body of 45-year-old man found inside Maribojoc home

Topic |  
January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024

Decomposing body of 45-year-old man found inside Maribojoc home

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The decomposing body of a 46-year-old man was discovered inside his home in Maribojoc town at past 2 p.m. on Friday, police said.

According to Master Sgt. Jared Jamisola of the Maribojoc Police Station, neighbors of the fatality, Duane Alo of Barangay Lincod, Maribojoc, reported to police that he had not come out of his house for several days.

This prompted police to check and later discover his remains.

“Natinga ning mga silingan kay wa na tig gawas maong gi sumbong namo para ma check,” said Jamisola.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Jamisola said the body had already started to decompose and emit foul odor.

Police investigators ruled out foul play behind Alo’s death and theorized that he could have died from a heart attack.

Jamisola added that Alo, who was living alone in the house, was suffering from a heart ailment.

He however had refused to be admitted to a hospital for treatment.  

Based on the state of his remains, Alo was believed to have past away two days prior to the discovery of the body. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

70-year-old man dies after hit by student-driven motorcycle in Balilihan

A 70-year-old man died after she was hit by a motorcycle driven by a college student along a national highway…

Russian national dies after diving in waters off Panglao

A 56-year-old Russian national died after scuba diving in waters off Balicasag Island in Panglao on Sunday morning. Alexey Sergeev…

Ubay man found dead after drinking spree on New Year’s Day

A 51-year-old man was found dead after a drinking spree in Ubay on New Year’s Day. According to Staff Sgt.…

At least 78 die in Bohol road mishaps

At least 78 individuals died due to road accidents in 2023, but the figure could be higher as police records…

Man dies of dynamite explosion while fishing in Bien Unido

A 22-year-old man died while dynamite fishing in waters off Bien Unido when the homemade explosive device prematurely exploded while…

Electric fan overheats, causes fire in Loboc house

An electric fan that overheated was believed to be the cause of a fire that gutted half of a family…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply