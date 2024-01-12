Decomposing body of 45-year-old man found inside Maribojoc home

The decomposing body of a 46-year-old man was discovered inside his home in Maribojoc town at past 2 p.m. on Friday, police said.

According to Master Sgt. Jared Jamisola of the Maribojoc Police Station, neighbors of the fatality, Duane Alo of Barangay Lincod, Maribojoc, reported to police that he had not come out of his house for several days.

This prompted police to check and later discover his remains.

“Natinga ning mga silingan kay wa na tig gawas maong gi sumbong namo para ma check,” said Jamisola.

Jamisola said the body had already started to decompose and emit foul odor.

Police investigators ruled out foul play behind Alo’s death and theorized that he could have died from a heart attack.

Jamisola added that Alo, who was living alone in the house, was suffering from a heart ailment.

He however had refused to be admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Based on the state of his remains, Alo was believed to have past away two days prior to the discovery of the body. (A. Doydora)