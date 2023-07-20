1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle-tricycle collision in Ubay

A man died while another was injured after a motorcycle and tricycle figured in a head-on collision at a national road in Ubay town on Wednesday afternoon.

Master Sgt. Renato Cutaran of the Ubay Police Station said the fatality, Eduardo Gumop-as, tried to overtake a van when he slammed into the tricycle at the opposite lane at around 2 p.m.

“Ni suway ni siya og overtake sa us aka van-for-hire unya nilabang ni siya sa pikas linya ug didto nibangga sa tricycle na nagdagan pud so nagsugat ni sika,” said Cutaran.

Gumop-as had just finished a drinking session at his brother’s residence in Bien Unido and was on his way home to Alicia during the incident.  

“Gikan ni siya sa iyang igsuon sa Bien Unido unya naka inom-inom kuno gamay mao ni decide og uli sa ilaha sa Alicia,” Cutaran added.

Gumop-as was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tricycle sustained minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital for treatment. (AD)

