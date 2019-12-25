Ex-Bohol governor Torralba dies, 91

Ex-Bohol governor Torralba dies, 91

Former Bohol governor Constancio “Nonoy” Torralba has passed away at the age of 91.

His daughter Flordeliz Torralba Tubio confirmed his death on Tuesday.

She said Torralba died of a lingering illness at the Perpetual Succor Hospital in Cebu City at 6:40 p.m.

Torralba was the governor of Bohol for four years from 1988 to 1992 including a year-long stint as OIC governor.

According to Tubio, his remains will lie in state at the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in Cebu City.

His interment schedule will be announced on a later date.

